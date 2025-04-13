Matches (21)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Kuwait vs Nepal, Final at Mong Kok, T20 QUAD (in HKG), Apr 13 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Final, Mong Kok, April 13, 2025, Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)
PrevNext
What target will Kuwait set?
<100
6%
100-160
57%
160+
37%
Kuwait's 3-run win against Nepal is their smallest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20Is, beating 10-run win against Qatar
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Kuwait • 174/7(20 overs)
63 (36)
2/26 (4)
26 (14)
2/34 (4)
Nepal • 171/10(19.3 overs)
80 (43)
3/18 (2.3)
37 (14)
2/24 (4)
19.3
W
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, OUT
Basir Ahamad c Anto b Chenthamara 80 (43b 8x4 4x6) SR: 186.04
19.2
•
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, no run
19.1
•
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, no run
19.1
7nb
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, (no ball) SIX runs
end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 164/9CRR: 8.63 • RRR: 11.00
Lalit Rajbanshi0 (2b)
Basir Ahamad74 (39b 8x4 3x6)
Mohamed Shafeeq 4-0-52-1
Yasin Patel 4-0-24-2
18.6
•
Mohamed Shafeeq to Rajbanshi, no run
18.5
•
Mohamed Shafeeq to Rajbanshi, no run
18.4
W
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, OUT
Nandan Yadav c & b Mohamed Shafeeq 37 (14b 2x4 4x6) SR: 264.28
18.3
•
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, no run
18.2
6
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, SIX runs
18.1
6
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, SIX runs
end of over 1814 runs
NEP: 152/8CRR: 8.44 • RRR: 11.50
Basir Ahamad74 (39b 8x4 3x6)
Nandan Yadav25 (10b 2x4 2x6)
Yasin Patel 4-0-24-2
Mohamed Shafeeq 3-0-40-0
17.6
6
Patel to Basir Ahamad, SIX runs
17.5
1
Patel to Yadav, 1 run
17.4
1
Patel to Basir Ahamad, 1 run
17.3
4
Patel to Basir Ahamad, FOUR runs
17.2
1
Patel to Yadav, 1 run
17.1
1
Patel to Basir Ahamad, 1 run
end of over 1715 runs
NEP: 138/8CRR: 8.11 • RRR: 12.33
Basir Ahamad62 (35b 7x4 2x6)
Nandan Yadav23 (8b 2x4 2x6)
Mohamed Shafeeq 3-0-40-0
Mohammed Aslam 4-0-39-1
16.6
1
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, 1 run
16.5
•
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, no run
16.4
4
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, FOUR runs
16.3
•
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, no run
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Nepal, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Kuwait won the 2025 Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)
|Match number
|T20I no. 3193
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Nepal Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|3
|7
|caught
|21
|11
|caught
|7
|16
|caught
|0
|1
|lbw
|0
|4
|caught
|80
|43
|run out
|4
|7
|caught
|9
|7
|caught
|4
|6
|caught
|37
|14
|not out
|0
|2
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|171(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>