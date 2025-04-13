Matches (21)
Kuwait vs Nepal, Final at Mong Kok, T20 QUAD (in HKG), Apr 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, Mong Kok, April 13, 2025, Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)
Kuwait FlagKuwait
174/7
Nepal FlagNepal
(19.3/20 ov, T:175) 171

Kuwait won by 3 runs

Player Of The Match
3/18
anudeep-chenthamara
Kuwait's 3-run win against Nepal is their smallest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20Is, beating 10-run win against Qatar

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Kuwait 174/7(20 overs)
Ravija Sandaruwan
63 (36)
Sompal Kami
2/26 (4)
Clinto Anto
26 (14)
Nandan Yadav
2/34 (4)
Nepal 171/10(19.3 overs)
Basir Ahamad
80 (43)
Anudeep Chenthamara
3/18 (2.3)
Nandan Yadav
37 (14)
Yasin Patel
2/24 (4)
View full scorecard
19.3
W
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, OUT
Basir Ahamad c Anto b Chenthamara 80 (43b 8x4 4x6) SR: 186.04
19.2
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, no run
19.1
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, no run
19.1
7nb
A Chenthamara to Basir Ahamad, (no ball) SIX runs
end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 164/9CRR: 8.63 RRR: 11.00
Lalit Rajbanshi0 (2b)
Basir Ahamad74 (39b 8x4 3x6)
Mohamed Shafeeq 4-0-52-1
Yasin Patel 4-0-24-2
18.6
Mohamed Shafeeq to Rajbanshi, no run
18.5
Mohamed Shafeeq to Rajbanshi, no run
18.4
W
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, OUT
Nandan Yadav c & b Mohamed Shafeeq 37 (14b 2x4 4x6) SR: 264.28
18.3
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, no run
18.2
6
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, SIX runs
18.1
6
Mohamed Shafeeq to Yadav, SIX runs
end of over 1814 runs
NEP: 152/8CRR: 8.44 RRR: 11.50
Basir Ahamad74 (39b 8x4 3x6)
Nandan Yadav25 (10b 2x4 2x6)
Yasin Patel 4-0-24-2
Mohamed Shafeeq 3-0-40-0
17.6
6
Patel to Basir Ahamad, SIX runs
17.5
1
Patel to Yadav, 1 run
17.4
1
Patel to Basir Ahamad, 1 run
17.3
4
Patel to Basir Ahamad, FOUR runs
17.2
1
Patel to Yadav, 1 run
17.1
1
Patel to Basir Ahamad, 1 run
end of over 1715 runs
NEP: 138/8CRR: 8.11 RRR: 12.33
Basir Ahamad62 (35b 7x4 2x6)
Nandan Yadav23 (8b 2x4 2x6)
Mohamed Shafeeq 3-0-40-0
Mohammed Aslam 4-0-39-1
16.6
1
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, 1 run
16.5
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, no run
16.4
4
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, FOUR runs
16.3
Mohamed Shafeeq to Basir Ahamad, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossNepal, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Kuwait
Anudeep Chenthamara
Series resultKuwait won the 2025 Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)
Match numberT20I no. 3193
Match days13 April 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
Nepal Innings
Player NameRB
K Bhurtel
bowled37
Aasif Sheikh
caught2111
RK Paudel
caught716
Kushal Malla
caught01
DS Airee
lbw04
Basir Ahamad
caught8043
Sompal Kami
run out47
Gulsan Jha
caught97
Karan KC
caught46
NK Yadav
caught3714
LN Rajbanshi
not out02
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total171(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)

TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP32051.088
KUW32141.797
HKG31131.377
QAT3030-3.437
Full Table