Kuwait vs Qatar, 5th Match at Mong Kok, T20 QUAD (in HKG), Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kuwait
W
W
L
W
L
Qatar
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3136
|Match days
|12 April 2025 - day (20-over match)