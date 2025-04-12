Matches (22)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Kuwait vs Qatar, 5th Match at Mong Kok, T20 QUAD (in HKG), Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Mong Kok, April 12, 2025, Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)
PrevNext
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Qatar FlagQatar
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3136
Match days12 April 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Quadrangular Twenty20 Series (Hong Kong)

TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22041.088
HKG21121.377
KUW21120.063
QAT2020-2.486
Full Table