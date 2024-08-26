Matches (27)
Storm vs Sparks, 42nd Match at Taunton, RHF Trophy, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

42nd Match, Taunton, August 26, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Western Storm FlagWestern Storm
Central Sparks FlagCentral Sparks
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:43
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days26 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy News

Lauren Winfield-Hill set to sign long term contract with Yorkshire

She will, however, consider the possibility of a loan deal for some or all of the 2025 season in order to play 'Tier 1' cricket

Lauren Winfield-Hill set to sign long term contract with Yorkshire

ECB name Tier 2 teams in new women's domestic competition

Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex, Worcestershire, Yorkshire in second tier from 2025

ECB name Tier 2 teams in new women's domestic competition

Smith, Davidson-Richards half-centuries keep Stars in hunt

Dani Gregory takes three wickets to derail Sunrisers in run chase

Smith, Davidson-Richards half-centuries keep Stars in hunt

Wellington Storms to 83 in crashing win over Sparks

Three wickets each to Chloe Skelton, Issy Wong seal 182-run victory

Wellington Storms to 83 in crashing win over Sparks

Higham-Claridge stand keeps Storm rooted to foot of table

Bryce sisters also pivotal in Blaze win: Kathryn with ball, then Sarah with bat

Higham-Claridge stand keeps Storm rooted to foot of table
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
VP1072340.955
ND1072320.499
SES1064270.198
SUNR105425-0.162
BLZ104519-0.354
THDER103616-0.045
WS103714-0.011
CS102711-0.975
