Ranji live blog: Rohit, Pant, Gill, Jadeja return to domestic cricket

Shubman Gill will be captaining Punjab • AFP/Getty Images

With their campaign on the line, Karnataka have chosen to make first use of what appears to be a green-tinged surface against Punjab.

Karnataka, who won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last week, are currently placed fourth with 12 points. Punjab are fifth with 11 points in five games. Both sides simply need to win the two remaining games if they are to keep their knockout hopes alive. But only one of them can make a miraculous entry as things stand.