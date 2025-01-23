Matches (28)
Elite, Group B, Puducherry, January 23 - 26, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Updated 27 mins ago • Published Today

Ranji live blog: Rohit, Pant, Gill, Jadeja return to domestic cricket

By Shashank Kishore

Shubman Gill to open for Punjab

With their campaign on the line, Karnataka have chosen to make first use of what appears to be a green-tinged surface against Punjab.
Karnataka, who won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last week, are currently placed fourth with 12 points. Punjab are fifth with 11 points in five games. Both sides simply need to win the two remaining games if they are to keep their knockout hopes alive. But only one of them can make a miraculous entry as things stand.
As I type, I can see Shubman Gill, who is also captaining Punjab today, is taking throw downs. This is a very important game for him. It comes at a time when he's averaging under 20 across 21 innings outside Asia since 2021. With a tour of England coming in the summer, he'll welcome the red-ball challenge.

Hello and welcome

The red-ball season resumes with the Ranji Trophy set to enter its business end with the sixth round of matches starting across the country today.
The return of a number of international stars to their respective state teams adds a new layer of focus to the competition.
We've got Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing for Mumbai v J&K at BKC. S Sudarshanan is at the game and will send us timely updates.
I'm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for Karnataka v Punjab where Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal & Prasidh Krishna among others will be in action.
Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be on opposite sides as Delhi play an away fixture against Saurashtra in Rajkot.
Can Karun Nair continue his dream run from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he racked up five hundreds and a record-breaking 779 runs?
There's lots to look forward to. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.
Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
BRODA5401271.771
J + K5302231.663
MUM5311221.610
SVCS5230130.747
TPURA5112121.300
ODSA5121100.555
MAHA513180.873
MEGHA505000.427
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR5401281.555
HP5320211.357
GUJ5203190.931
RAJ5104161.260
UKHND5122100.619
HYD512291.181
AP503240.846
PONDI503220.694
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA5203201.106
KER5203181.969
BENG5103141.276
KNTKA5104121.028
PNJB5122111.111
MP5113101.112
UP501460.773
BIHAR504010.417
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
TN5203191.791
CHD5320191.112
RLYS5212140.898
DELHI5113140.845
SAU5122110.998
CGR5005111.332
JHK501480.797
ASSAM502350.621
