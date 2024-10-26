Live blog - Harshit Rana, Vijaykumar Vyshak make an early mark

Good start with the ball from Uttar Pradesh, after they elected to field. They have used three fast bowlers in the first 12 overs so far, with each of them bowling nagging lines and lengths. Shivam Mavi started off in superb rhythm and picked up an early wicket. Abhay Chaudhary was dropped by Nitish Rana at second slip but couldn't continue for long, edging Atal Bihari Rai to third slip. And then, debutant Vijay Kumar, only 18 years old, began well as the first change bowler, keeping the pressure up. He was handed his first-class cap by Rinku Singh. Punjab 16 for 2 after 12 overs