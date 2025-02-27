Kerala fight back after Malewar 153 takes Vidarbha to 379

Kerala 131 for 3 (Sarwate 66*, Imran 37, Nalkande 2-22) trail Vidarbha 379 (Malewar 153, Nair 86, Nidheesh 3-61, Apple Tom 3-102) by 248 runs

Vidarbha, finalists from the previous edition, did post a challenging total, though. Nachiket Bhute, who came in at No. 11, scored a crucial 32 off 38 balls. The 44-run stand between Bhute and Harsh Dubey for the tenth wicket extended the first session from its scheduled two-and-a-half-hour duration to three hours and took Vidarbha to 379.

Darshan Nalkande then took out both Kerala openers in his first two overs. They recovered, thanks to a 93-run stand between Sarwate and Ahammed Imran. The latter fell to a Yash Thakur bouncer close to stumps but Sarwate and Sachin Baby ensured that Imran's was the last wicket to fall.

The day started with Vidarbha on 254 for 4 and runs flew early on. Thakur flicked the first ball of the day to the midwicket boundary and the fifth ball of the next over to the square-leg boundary. Nidheesh found some swing and adjusted his lengths to keep batters in check, but Apple Tom's lines were inconsistent and he was driven when he bowled full.

An attempted bumper to Danish Malewar was pulled behind square for the first six of the day. It brought up his 150, and reduced Apple Tom's opening spell to a two-over stint, in which he went for 18 runs.

Danish Malewar puts one away during his 153 • PTI

Vidarbha slowed down after the introduction of Basil as he offered Nidheesh support and his team control. The latter induced an outside edge off Thakur in the 95th over but it didn't carry to gully. In the next one, Basil got one to nip back and smash Malewar's stumps to end his innings on 153.

Bassil removed the other set batter, Yash Thakur. He angled in a full ball from wide of the crease to beat Thakur on the flick and pin him lbw.

Apple Tom's return in the next over was rewarded with the wicket of Yash Rathod, who is Vidarbha's highest run-getter in this so far. A length ball from around the wicket straightened off the pitch, took the edge and was caught at first slip as Vidarbha slumped to 297 for 7.

The Yashes were gone, but the two Akshays - Wadkar and Karnewar - kept the innings afloat with a 36-run stand for the eighth wicket. Wadkar punched Basil through cover off the back foot, and Karnewar picked up a streaky boundary each off Apple Tom and Basil.

The stand was broken when Rohan Kunnummal took a sharp, low catch at cover to dismiss Karnewar. In what was supposed to be the final over before lunch, Wadkar went for a powerful cut but the length ball from Apple Tom seamed away, took the edge and led to a caught behind.

Aditya Sarwate brings up his half-century • PTI

Bhute smashed two sixes off Saxena, the first of which took Vidarbha past 350. Dubey, his partner, was comfortable as he rotated strike and swept Saxena for four. The stand went past the 35-over session, which yielded 119 runs and five wickets, but ended 13 balls later as Bhute was out caught behind off Nidheesh while trying to run a back-of--good-length ball to deep third.

Nalkande speared in a yorker on off stump in the first over to catch Kunnummal by surprise. The ball dribbled onto the stumps off the bat and Vidarbha were rolling. From the other end, Thakur missed his line and went for three boundaries. That didn't stop Nalkande though, as he swung in a full ball to catch the inside edge of Akshay Chandran's drive that clattered onto the stumps.

Thakur overpitched again and Sarwate cover drove his way from 0 to 8. In his next over, he bowled a short ball that was cut through cover for four more. Kerala were 30 for 2 off six overs, with 28 runs coming off Thakur.

A double-change nearly worked for Vidarbha as Bhute drew an edge off Imran's bat but Atharva Taide, the substitute fielder, dropped the chance at second slip. Sarwate picked up two more boundaries through the off side as Kerala breezed through to tea on 57 for 2.

The batters looked assured in the final session that began with spin. Parth Rekhade was replaced by Nalkande after being swept for two fours in consecutive overs. Dubey, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament by a distance, found turn and stacked back-to-back maidens with Nalkande. While Nalkande created two near chances in the 24th over, the batters were safe.