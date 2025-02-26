Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
IML (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
President's Trophy (4)

Vidarbha vs Kerala, Final at Nagpur, Ranji Trophy, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Nagpur, February 26 - March 02, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(14.6 ov) 28/3
Kerala FlagKerala

Day 1 - Session 1: Kerala chose to field.

Current RR: 1.86
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 75
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 21/2 (2.10)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Karun Nair* 
(rhb)
470057.144 (7b)4 (7b)
Danish Malewar 
(rhb)
6261023.076 (5b)6 (26b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Eden Apple Tom 
(rm)
5.622213.6627302 - 1 - 4 - 1
Nedumankuzhy Basil 
(rm)
11000.006001 - 1 - 0 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
114799432848.45
956311543.31
MatWktsBBIAve
384/4122.13
12254/11732.76
Partnership: 4 Runs, 2.1 Ov (RR: 1.84) Last BatDhruv Shorey 16 (35b) FOW24/3 (12.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Vidarbha - 3 of 3, Kerala - 2 of 3
2
2
14th
13th
W
12th
1
11th
1
Match centre Ground time: 10:45
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Sreshth Shah
14.6
Apple Tom to Nair, no run
14.5
2
Apple Tom to Nair, 2 runs

full on off and he uses his wrists to flick it through the midwicket region for a couple more

14.4
Apple Tom to Nair, no run

fullish ball just outside off. Through to the keeper

This morning Sachin Baby had a special felicitation by some members of the KCA for playing his 100th first-class match

14.3
Apple Tom to Nair, no run

length ball, bit wider outside off. Shoulders his arms

14.2
Apple Tom to Nair, no run

short ball, but the bounce is not troubling. Fended towards the off side

Mujeeb Mathramk: Exciting start to the Ranji Trophy final! Best wishes to our Team Kerala--prayers from Qatar for a historic win.

14.1
2
Apple Tom to Nair, 2 runs

full ball just outside off and driven through the point region. Fielder runs behind it and drags it back

end of over 14Maiden
VIDAR: 24/3CRR: 1.71 
Danish Malewar6 (26b 1x4)
Karun Nair0 (1b)
Nedumankuzhy Basil 1-1-0-0
Eden Apple Tom 5-2-18-1
13.6
Basil to Malewar, no run

full ball just outside off stump and defended to the off side

Sowmya : "Test of temperament for Karun Nair. He has the game for sure but the occasion and the state of the match would surely test him thoroughly "

13.5
Basil to Malewar, no run

good length ball just outside off and defended to the off side

13.4
Basil to Malewar, no run

good length ball just outside off and fended towards backward point

13.3
Basil to Malewar, no run

full ball just outside off stump and defended to the off side on this occasion

13.2
Basil to Malewar, no run

length ball just outside off. Defended to the off side

13.1
Basil to Malewar, no run

time for a new bowler. Basil. Starts with a fullish ball just outside off. Defended

rajith: "great to see two unfancied teams in final of the tournament which dominated by domestic giants like mumbai, karnataka ,delhi , tamil nadu etc..." -- Vidarbha have been moderate heavy weights in the domestic circuit for a while though. I had the pleasure of charting their domestic rise some years ago at the Irani Cup. Have a read if you'd like. TIme flies but great to see them still very consistent

end of over 13Wicket maiden
VIDAR: 24/3CRR: 1.84 
Karun Nair0 (1b)
Danish Malewar6 (20b 1x4)
Eden Apple Tom 5-2-18-1
Aditya Sarwate 2-1-1-0
12.6
Apple Tom to Nair, no run

fullish ball just outside off and the experienced Karun Nair defends it back

12.5
W
Apple Tom to Shorey, OUT

a dive from the keeper and Eden has struck! Length ball outside off. Appears to be angling in but it deviates away after pitching. Shorey chases after it half-heartedly, and Azharuddeen takes a low single-hand catch diving to his right!

Dhruv Shorey c †Mohammed Azharuddeen b Eden Apple Tom 16 (35b 3x4 0x6) SR: 45.71
12.4
Apple Tom to Shorey, no run

pushed down the ground

12.3
Apple Tom to Shorey, no run

length ball just outside off and Shorey pokes it towards point

12.2
Apple Tom to Shorey, no run

fullish ball angling into the batter. Shorey is beaten on the inside edge and the ball hits him high on the back leg. That would sting!

12.1
Apple Tom to Shorey, no run

full ball just outside off. Gets forward to defend. Hits the inside half of the bat and rolls away to midwicket

end of over 121 run
VIDAR: 24/2CRR: 2.00 
Danish Malewar6 (20b 1x4)
Dhruv Shorey16 (30b 3x4)
Aditya Sarwate 2-1-1-0
MD Nidheesh 6-4-5-2
11.6
Sarwate to Malewar, no run

full ball just outside off. Defended off the front foot

11.5
Sarwate to Malewar, no run

fullish on off. Angling in. Punched off the back foot to mid on

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
KK Nair
4 runs (7)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
100%
DV Malewar
6 runs (26)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
88%
Current bowlers
Eden Apple Tom
O
5.6
M
2
R
22
W
1
ECO
3.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
NP Basil
O
1
M
1
R
0
W
0
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoVidarbha
DR ShoreyPR Rekhade
0 (0)
0 (2)
0 (2)
DR ShoreyDG Nalkande
9 (17)
11 (38)
1 (21)
DR ShoreyDV Malewar
7 (18)
13 (38)
6 (20)
KK NairDV Malewar
4 (7)
4* (13)
0 (6)
Match details
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
TossKerala, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days26,27,28 February, 1,2 March 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
India
Anil ChaudharyDRS
India
Jayaraman MadanagopalDRS
TV Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Match Referee
India
Prakash Bhatt
Language
English
Vidarbha Innings
Player NameRB
PR Rekhade
lbw02
DR Shorey
caught1635
DG Nalkande
caught121
DV Malewar
not out626
KK Nair
not out47
Extras(nb 1)
Total28(3 wkts; 14.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table