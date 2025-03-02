'My shot changed the momentum' - Sachin Baby takes 'blame' for Kerala's heartbreaking loss

Thirty youngsters, part of the state under-14s and under-16s, had been flown into Nagpur by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) in anticipation of Sachin Baby 's team creating history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title. While they didn't see their illustrious seniors win Indian domestic cricket's biggest prize, some of them clicked pictures with the replica of the Ranji Trophy, perhaps dreaming of laying their hands on the main one in the years to come.

Several members of the Kerala team, heartbroken and lost for words, recognised the presence of these young kids in the stands, posing for pictures even as Baby momentarily brought some comic relief at the presentation. "You guys have beaten us in all three knockout stages. Next time, guys, we'll beat you. We'll give you a tougher time," Baby told the Vidarbha team in jest.

In 2017-18, Kerala were beaten by Vidarbha in the quarter-final . In the following season, Kerala were ousted in the semi-final . In 2024-25, Kerala were vanquished in their maiden final. Baby was part of all the heartbreaks. This one may have been the toughest to take, because Baby was at the front and centre of their march. A lead was in touching distance when Baby let the temptation of a hundred in his 100th first-class game get to him.

"Brain fade," he said at the post-match press conference, of the slog he dragged to Karun Nair at deep midwicket on 98. The occasion couldn't have been bigger; a century in his 100th first-class game may have well killed the game. But it wasn't to be; it was as if they'd run out of luck in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, which they scraped through courtesy leads of one and two runs respectively.

The Kerala side with the runners-up trophy • KCA

"As the leader, I'll take the blame," he said. "My shot changed the momentum of the game. I wanted to be there for the team, and we were six down. I wanted to be there till the end to get the lead. I wanted to have a lead of 100-plus if at all we got a lead. That would have made a difference."

Baby couldn't quite explain why he played the slog - it was instinct more than a calculated risk, one that he will perhaps replay in his mind over and over again. "I was playing all along the ground till that moment, but then I don't know what happened and why I played that shot. But that and the dropped catch of Karun [Nair] were important moments of the game."

And then he continued. "If I take credit for the success, I will take the blame for failure, too. Nobody plays a shot to get out. That shot was not on my mind, actually. Maybe, it was a brain fade moment. But on this wicket, you had to play shots. If I had played too defensively, there would have been pressure on the team and myself."