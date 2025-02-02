Matches (34)
MI Cape Town vs Capitals, 30th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (D/N), Cape Town, February 02, 2025, SA20
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 390 Runs • 55.71 Avg • 133.56 SR
RD Rickelton
7 M • 294 Runs • 49 Avg • 172.94 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 226 Runs • 25.11 Avg • 134.52 SR
K Verreynne
10 M • 199 Runs • 24.88 Avg • 130.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 19.33 SR
GF Linde
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 18.75 SR
S Muthusamy
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 18 SR
E Bosch
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.65 Econ • 17.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MICT
PC
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days2 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT962302.128
PR972280.139
SEC94519-0.526
JSK94419-0.150
PC925140.044
DSG9168-1.481
Full Table