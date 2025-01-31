Matches (29)
Capitals vs MI Cape Town, 27th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Capitals
NR
L
L
L
W
MI Cape Town
L
W
NR
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 157 SR
PC10 M • 213 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 137.41 SR
10 M • 381 Runs • 54.43 Avg • 135.58 SR
MICT7 M • 362 Runs • 60.33 Avg • 179.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 17.25 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 20.25 SR
MICT8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 19 SR
MICT8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 19.5 SR
Squad
PC
MICT
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
