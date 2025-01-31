Matches (29)
Capitals vs MI Cape Town, 27th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (D/N), Centurion, January 31, 2025, SA20
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Verreynne
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 157 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 213 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 137.41 SR
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 381 Runs • 54.43 Avg • 135.58 SR
RD Rickelton
7 M • 362 Runs • 60.33 Avg • 179.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Muthusamy
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 17.25 SR
E Bosch
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 20.25 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 9 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 19 SR
GF Linde
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 19.5 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
PC
MICT
Player
Role
Rilee Rossouw (c)
Top order Batter
Marques Ackerman 
Middle order Batter
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Eathan Bosch 
Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Keagan Lion-Cachet 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Gideon Peters 
-
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Kyle Simmonds 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Steve Stolk 
Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Tiaan van Vuuren 
Allrounder
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days31 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Started from the bottom now they're here - the MI Cape Town story

Bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024, the franchise are gunning for silverware in 2025

Maharaj: Super Giants lost 'every powerplay whether batting or bowling'

Last year's losing finalists have been knocked out of the SA20 after just one win in nine games

Paarl Royals hit by Miller niggle; Ngidi absence concern for South Africa

David Miller says "right groin a little tight", while Marcus Stoinis also limps off for DSG

Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show

But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

They have won just one in seven games and need three in three to qualify, but the head coach is confident

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR871280.274
MICT852262.205
SEC94519-0.526
JSK83415-0.315
PC824140.250
DSG9168-1.481
Full Table