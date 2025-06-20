Levitt 86 in vain as Nepal chase down 175 to top table

Asked to bat first, Netherlands were in trouble early on, losing four wickets for 45 runs in the powerplay. However, Saqib Zulfiqar and Levitt managed to build a 63-run stand for the fifth wicket to stabilise the innings as Levitt brought up a 20ball half-century. Nepal broke through in the 12th over again when Sandeep Lamichhane had Zulfiqar stumped for 14. Three overs later, Levitt, who had struck six fours and five sixes, was dismissed by fast bowler Karan KC to dent Netherlands further, placing them on 127 for 6.

In contrast, Nepal had a solid start to their chase, accumulating 60 runs in the powerplay for the loss of just one wicket. Bhurtel reached his fifty off 38 balls and put on 54 runs for the second wicket with Bhim Sharki, who contributed with a brisk 16-ball 27. Van der Merwe bowled Sharki in the ninth over, and Nepal lost their captain, Rohit Paudel, in the 12th over for just 5. However, Bhurtel continued to strike at a steady pace, and by the time he was dismissed for 65, Nepal only needed 34 runs off 26 balls. Aarif Sheikh took them closer with a quickfire 39 off 23 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, before retiring hurt in the penultimate over, with Nepal just seven away. Lokesh Bam finished things off with two sixes in the last over for Nepal's second win in a row since their Super Over loss to Netherlands.