Scotland vs Nepal, 3rd Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Last five matches
Scotland
L
L
L
L
W
Nepal
W
W
W
NR
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 151.96 SR
SCOT8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 151.59 SR
NEP10 M • 308 Runs • 44 Avg • 145.97 SR
NEP10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 125.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 17.9 SR
SCOT5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.66 SR
NEP7 M • 9 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 18 SR
NEP6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 16.28 SR
Squad
SCOT
NEP
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Titwood, Glasgow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3246
|Match days
|17 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
