Scotland down Nepal by 34 runs, finish tri-nation series as table toppers

Munsey, whose highest score in the series had been 30, started aggressively and dominated a 34-run opening stand with Mark Watt. Watt was bowled by Rupesh Singh for 9 in the fourth over but Munsey and McMullen then added 100 in 9.2 overs for the third wicket, hitting nine fours and seven sixes between them. The stand had ensured Scotland were going at more than ten runs per over.