Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)
RESULT
6th Match, Glasgow, June 20, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
Scotland FlagScotland
193/5
Nepal FlagNepal
(18.5/20 ov, T:194) 159

Scotland won by 34 runs

Player Of The Match
78 (39)
george-munsey
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
Report

Scotland down Nepal by 34 runs, finish tri-nation series as table toppers

The series, that also featured Netherlands, finished with a three-way tie (on the point table) but Scotland finished at the top on virtue of the best net run-rate

ESPNcricinfo staff
20-Jun-2025 • 6 hrs ago
George Munsey on the attack early, England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup, Barbados, June 4, 2024

File photo - George Munsey's 78 came at a strike-rate of 200  •  Getty Images

Scotland 193 for 5 (Munsey 78, McMullen 42, Bhurtel 2-20) beat Nepal 159 (Rupesh 43*, Airee 34, Greaves 3-27, Sharif 2-7) by 34 runs
A partnership of exactly 100 between opener George Munsey and No. 3 Brandon McMullen set the base for Scotland's comfortable win against Nepal in the tri-nation series, rounded off by a collective bowling performance.
The hosts' 34-run win brought the curtains down on a series that also featured the Netherlands, with all three teams ending on two wins from four. Scotland, however, topped the table on superior net run-rate. Nepal finished second.
Munsey, whose highest score in the series had been 30, started aggressively and dominated a 34-run opening stand with Mark Watt. Watt was bowled by Rupesh Singh for 9 in the fourth over but Munsey and McMullen then added 100 in 9.2 overs for the third wicket, hitting nine fours and seven sixes between them. The stand had ensured Scotland were going at more than ten runs per over.
But then came a stutter. Munsey fell for a 39-ball 78 in the 13th over to Kushal Bhurtel, and three balls later, Sandeep Lamichhane bowled McMullen for 42. Finlay McCreath and captain Richie Berrington fell cheaply in the next two overs and Nepal seemed to claw back. Michael Leask (26*) and Matthew Cross (17*), however, combined in the death overs to take 35 off the final three overs to lift Scotland to 193 for 5.
Nepal's reply faltered early, losing four wickets in 5.1 overs. Bhurtel fell to McMullen in the first over, Bhim Sharki and Aarif Sheikh were removed by Safyaan Sharif (2 for 7), and Aasif Sheikh was run out. Dipendra Singh Airee, who became Nepal's most-capped T20I player on the day, resisted with 34 from No. 6, but struggled with only one four and one six in his 33-ball stay.
Airee fell in the 16th over with the asking rate climbing, bowled by legspinner Chris Greaves (3 for 27), who went on to also dismiss Lamichhane for a duck and Rijan Dhakal for 5. Rupesh struck an enterprising 22-ball 43 from No. 8, but ran out of partners. No. 11 Lalit Rajbanshi was run out in the 19th over to end the innings.
George MunseyBrandon McMullenChris GreavesNepalScotlandScotland vs NepalScotland T20 Tri-Series

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Nepal Innings
Player NameRB
K Bhurtel
caught44
Aasif Sheikh
run out147
B Sharki
caught1210
RK Paudel
caught2720
Aarif Sheikh
bowled55
DS Airee
bowled3433
Lokesh Bam
caught55
Rupesh Singh
not out4322
S Lamichhane
bowled01
R Dhakal
caught55
LN Rajbanshi
run out11
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total159(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Scotland T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
SCOT42240.672
NEP4224-0.291
NED4224-0.385
Full Table