Scotland down Nepal by 34 runs, finish tri-nation series as table toppers

A partnership of exactly 100 between opener George Munsey and No. 3 Brandon McMullen set the base for Scotland 's comfortable win against Nepal in the tri-nation series, rounded off by a collective bowling performance.

The hosts' 34-run win brought the curtains down on a series that also featured the Netherlands , with all three teams ending on two wins from four. Scotland, however, topped the table on superior net run-rate. Nepal finished second.

Munsey, whose highest score in the series had been 30, started aggressively and dominated a 34-run opening stand with Mark Watt. Watt was bowled by Rupesh Singh for 9 in the fourth over but Munsey and McMullen then added 100 in 9.2 overs for the third wicket, hitting nine fours and seven sixes between them. The stand had ensured Scotland were going at more than ten runs per over.