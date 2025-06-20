Scotland down Nepal by 34 runs, finish tri-nation series as table toppers
The series, that also featured Netherlands, finished with a three-way tie (on the point table) but Scotland finished at the top on virtue of the best net run-rate
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|4
|4
|run out
|14
|7
|caught
|12
|10
|caught
|27
|20
|bowled
|5
|5
|bowled
|34
|33
|caught
|5
|5
|not out
|43
|22
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|5
|5
|run out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 7)
|Total
|159(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)