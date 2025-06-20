Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)

Scotland vs Nepal, 6th Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
6th Match, Glasgow, June 20, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
PrevNext
Scotland FlagScotland
193/5
Nepal FlagNepal
(18.5/20 ov, T:194) 159

Scotland won by 34 runs

Player Of The Match
78 (39)
george-munsey
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
SCOT Win & Bat
23%
NEP Win & Bat
21%
SCOT Win & Bowl
13%
NEP Win & Bowl
44%
2.5K votes
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Scotland 193/5(20 overs)
George Munsey
78 (39)
Kushal Bhurtel
2/20 (2)
Brandon McMullen
42 (30)
Sandeep Lamichhane
1/25 (4)
Nepal 159/10(18.5 overs)
Rupesh Singh
43* (22)
Chris Greaves
3/27 (3)
Dipendra Singh Airee
34 (33)
Safyaan Sharif
2/7 (2)
View full scorecard
18.5
1W
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, 1 run, OUT
Lalit Rajbanshi run out (Munsey/McMullen) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 100
18.4
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, no run
18.3
2
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
18.2
6
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, SIX runs
18.1
2
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
end of over 185 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 148/9CRR: 8.22 RRR: 23.00 • Need 46 from 12b
Rupesh Singh32 (17b 1x4 2x6)
Lalit Rajbanshi1 (1b)
Chris Greaves 3-0-27-3
Jack Jarvis 4-0-38-0
17.6
1
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
17.5
2
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
17.4
1
Greaves to Rajbanshi, 1 run
17.3
W
Greaves to Dhakal, OUT
Rijan Dhakal c Watt b Greaves 5 (5b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 100
17.2
1
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
17.1
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, no run
end of over 1715 runs
NEP: 143/8CRR: 8.41 RRR: 17.00 • Need 51 from 18b
Rijan Dhakal5 (4b)
Rupesh Singh28 (13b 1x4 2x6)
Jack Jarvis 4-0-38-0
Chris Greaves 2-0-22-2
16.6
2
Jarvis to Dhakal, 2 runs
16.5
1
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
16.5
1w
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 wide
16.4
4
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, FOUR runs
16.3
2
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
16.3
1w
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 wide
16.3
1w
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 wide
16.2
1
Jarvis to Dhakal, 1 run
16.1
2
Jarvis to Dhakal, 2 runs
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
HG Munsey
78 runs (39)
5 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
16 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
80%
Rupesh Singh
43 runs (22)
1 four3 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
18 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
77%
Best performances - bowlers
CN Greaves
O
3
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
SM Sharif
O
2
M
0
R
7
W
2
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
Titwood, Glasgow
TossScotland, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Scotland
George Munsey
Match numberT20I no. 3253
Match days20 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Scotland
Iain McDonald
Scotland
Ryan Milne
Reserve Umpire
Scotland
David McLean
Match Referee
Ireland
Philip Thompson
PointsScotland 2, Nepal 0
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Nepal Innings
Player NameRB
K Bhurtel
caught44
Aasif Sheikh
run out147
B Sharki
caught1210
RK Paudel
caught2720
Aarif Sheikh
bowled55
DS Airee
bowled3433
Lokesh Bam
caught55
Rupesh Singh
not out4322
S Lamichhane
bowled01
R Dhakal
caught55
LN Rajbanshi
run out11
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total159(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Scotland T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
SCOT42240.672
NEP4224-0.291
NED4224-0.385
Full Table