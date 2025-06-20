Matches (16)
Scotland vs Nepal, 6th Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
6th Match, Glasgow, June 20, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Scorecard summary
Scotland • 193/5(20 overs)
78 (39)
2/20 (2)
42 (30)
1/25 (4)
Nepal • 159/10(18.5 overs)
43* (22)
3/27 (3)
34 (33)
2/7 (2)
18.5
1W
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, 1 run, OUT
Lalit Rajbanshi run out (Munsey/McMullen) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 100
18.4
•
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, no run
18.3
2
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
18.2
6
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, SIX runs
18.1
2
McMullen to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
end of over 185 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 148/9CRR: 8.22 • RRR: 23.00 • Need 46 from 12b
Rupesh Singh32 (17b 1x4 2x6)
Lalit Rajbanshi1 (1b)
Chris Greaves 3-0-27-3
Jack Jarvis 4-0-38-0
17.6
1
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
17.5
2
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
17.4
1
Greaves to Rajbanshi, 1 run
17.3
W
Greaves to Dhakal, OUT
Rijan Dhakal c Watt b Greaves 5 (5b 0x4 0x6 11m) SR: 100
17.2
1
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
17.1
•
Greaves to Rupesh Singh, no run
end of over 1715 runs
NEP: 143/8CRR: 8.41 • RRR: 17.00 • Need 51 from 18b
Rijan Dhakal5 (4b)
Rupesh Singh28 (13b 1x4 2x6)
Jack Jarvis 4-0-38-0
Chris Greaves 2-0-22-2
16.6
2
Jarvis to Dhakal, 2 runs
16.5
1
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
16.5
1w
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 wide
16.4
4
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, FOUR runs
16.3
2
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 2 runs
16.3
1w
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 wide
16.3
1w
Jarvis to Rupesh Singh, 1 wide
16.2
1
Jarvis to Dhakal, 1 run
16.1
2
Jarvis to Dhakal, 2 runs
Best performances - batters
SCOT
78 runs (39)
5 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
16 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
80%
NEP
43 runs (22)
1 four3 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
18 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
77%
Best performances - bowlers
SCOT
O
3
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
9
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
SCOT
O
2
M
0
R
7
W
2
ECO
3.5
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
|Titwood, Glasgow
|Toss
|Scotland, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|T20I no. 3253
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Scotland 2, Nepal 0
Nepal Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|4
|4
|run out
|14
|7
|caught
|12
|10
|caught
|27
|20
|bowled
|5
|5
|bowled
|34
|33
|caught
|5
|5
|not out
|43
|22
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|5
|5
|run out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 7)
|Total
|159(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>