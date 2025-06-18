Matches (10)
Scotland vs Netherlands, 4th Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Glasgow, June 18, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
L
L
L
L
W
Netherlands
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 151.96 SR
SCOT8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 151.59 SR
NED10 M • 249 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 150 SR
NED8 M • 240 Runs • 34.29 Avg • 129.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 17.9 SR
SCOT5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.66 SR
NED8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 10.87 SR
NED5 M • 9 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.33 SR
Squad
SCOT
NED
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Titwood, Glasgow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3247
|Match days
|18 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
