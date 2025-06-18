Matches (10)
Scotland vs Netherlands, 4th Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Glasgow, June 18, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Scotland FlagScotland
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
ScotlandScotland
110021.950
2
NetherlandsNetherlands
21102-0.975
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 151.96 SR
B McMullen
8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 151.59 SR
SA Edwards
10 M • 249 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 150 SR
M Levitt
8 M • 240 Runs • 34.29 Avg • 129.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MRJ Watt
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 17.9 SR
SM Sharif
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.66 SR
K Klein
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 10.87 SR
A Dutt
5 M • 9 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SCOT
NED
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Mackenzie Jones 
Allrounder
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Gavin Main 
Bowler
Christopher McBride 
Top order Batter
Finlay McCreath 
Middle order Batter
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Liam Naylor 
Allrounder
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
Titwood, Glasgow
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3247
Match days18 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
