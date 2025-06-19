Levitt 90 leads Netherlands to victory over Scotland

Netherlands 198 for 7 (Levitt 90, Edwards 31, Davidson 2-29) beat Scotland 181 for 9 (McMullen 51, Leask 46, Nidamanuru 3-30, van der Merwe 2-44) by 17 runs
Opener Michael Levitt
's breezy 90 helped Netherlands beat Scotland by 17 runs in a high-scoring contest
in the T20I tri-series in Glasgow on Wednesday. His 57-ball innings lifted Netherlands to 198 for 7 after they were asked to bat. In reply, Scotland managed only 181 for 9 on the back of Brandon McMullen
's half-century and Michael Leask
's quickfire 46.
Netherlands lost Max O'Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru
inside the powerplay but it was the 75-run third-wicket partnership off 45 balls between Levitt and Scott Edwards
that steered Netherlands to a competitive total. While Levitt, who had scored a T20I century before, smashed six fours and five sixes in his knock, Edwards chipped in with a 21-ball 31. Fast bowler Charlie Cassell broke the threatening stand, trapping Edwards lbw in the 13th over. Three overs late, Levitt was dismissed by fast bowler Jasper Davidson. There were also handy lower-order contributions from Ryan Klein and Roelof van der Merwe that ensured Netherlands had enough on the board.
For Scotland, Cassell and Davidson shared four wickets among them.
In the chase, Scotland stumbled early, when opener Mark Watt was run out in the third over for a 9-ball 6. However, No.3 McMullen and George Munsey revived Scotland briefly with their 50-run stand for the third wicket. Offspinner Nidamanuru gave the breakthrough by ending Musney's stay in the eighth over and dismissed captain Richie Berrington in his next over. McMullen too fell after a 27-ball 51 leaving Scotland in trouble.
While No. 6 Leask stood up with his 46 off 23 - where he struck five sixes and one four - Scotland kept losing wickets regularly on the other end. From 151 for 5, Scotland lost the next four wickets for 30 runs to eventually finish at 181 for 9. Netherlands' left-arm spinner Van der Merwe, though leaked 44 runs in his four overs, accounted for two wickets in the 17th and 19th over to halt Scotland. Nidamanuru finished with 3 for 30 from his four overs while Aryan Dutt and Daniel Doram also scalped a wicket each.
With this victory, Netherlands have moved to top of the points table
with four points from three matches. They will face Nepal on Thursday Scotland are second with two points from three matches.