Stumps
17th Match, Sydney, November 28 - December 01, 2023, Sheffield Shield
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
224
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(46 ov) 166/6

Day 2 - Tasmania trail by 58 runs.

Current RR: 3.60
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 71/0 (7.10)
New South Wales hit back as Neil-Smith takes five

Moises Henriques and Ollie Davies hit half-centuries in tricky batting conditions

AAP and ESPNcricinfo staff
28-Nov-2023 • 22 hrs ago
Lawrence Neil-Smith made regular inroads  •  Getty Images

New South Wales 178 for 7 (Davies 58*, Henriques 54, Neil-Smith 5-44) vs Tasmania
Some middle-order resistance helped New South Wales fight back on a rain-interrupted opening day of their Sheffield Shield clash with ladder-leaders Tasmania.
Ollie Davies' unbeaten 58 pushed the Blues to 178 for 7 at stumps at the SCG on Tuesday. While nowhere near a defendable total, NSW will be happy with the response after they were left reeling at 26 for 3 in tricky batting conditions under grey skies.
Tasmania quick Lawrence Neil-Smith snared his second first-class five-wicket haul, vindicating the decision to bowl first after winning the toss.
Following an innings loss to Tasmania in the last round, NSW decided to blood teenage talent Sam Konstas for his first-class debut.
The 18-year-old was presented with his NSW cap by former Australia allrounder Shane Watson before coming in to bat at No. 3. Konstas made 10 in tough conditions before falling to Tasmanian allrounder Beau Webster.
NSW captain Moises Henriques helped steer the Blues out of trouble, combining with Davies for a vital 81-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Neil-Smith returned to break the stand when Henriques was caught behind and two balls later had Matthew Gilkes caught in the slips.
Test spinner Nathan Lyon was back in the NSW team after being rested for the Blues' thumping defeat in Hobart last week. Lyon is working his way back to full fitness after tearing his calf during the Ashes.
NSW will be determined to put on a stack of runs when play resumes on Wednesday morning, with Tasmania's batting line-up having been in scintillating touch to start the season.
Tasmania Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TP Ward
bowled923
CP Jewell
caught2026
CA Wakim
lbw09
JC Silk
caught628
JR Doran
not out42111
BJ Webster
caught618
BM Hope
caught410
MJ Owen
not out7053
Extras(b 6, lb 1, nb 2)
Total166(6 wkts; 46 ovs)
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS530228.77
WA531125.22
SOA523019.89
VIC522118.34
NSW513114.35
QLD513112.83
Full Table
