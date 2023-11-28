New South Wales hit back as Neil-Smith takes five

New South Wales 178 for 7 (Davies 58*, Henriques 54, Neil-Smith 5-44) vs Tasmania

Some middle-order resistance helped New South Wales fight back on a rain-interrupted opening day of their Sheffield Shield clash with ladder-leaders Tasmania.

Ollie Davies ' unbeaten 58 pushed the Blues to 178 for 7 at stumps at the SCG on Tuesday. While nowhere near a defendable total, NSW will be happy with the response after they were left reeling at 26 for 3 in tricky batting conditions under grey skies.

Tasmania quick Lawrence Neil-Smith snared his second first-class five-wicket haul, vindicating the decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Following an innings loss to Tasmania in the last round, NSW decided to blood teenage talent Sam Konstas for his first-class debut.

The 18-year-old was presented with his NSW cap by former Australia allrounder Shane Watson before coming in to bat at No. 3. Konstas made 10 in tough conditions before falling to Tasmanian allrounder Beau Webster.

NSW captain Moises Henriques helped steer the Blues out of trouble, combining with Davies for a vital 81-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Neil-Smith returned to break the stand when Henriques was caught behind and two balls later had Matthew Gilkes caught in the slips.

Test spinner Nathan Lyon was back in the NSW team after being rested for the Blues' thumping defeat in Hobart last week. Lyon is working his way back to full fitness after tearing his calf during the Ashes.