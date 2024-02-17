Matches (31)
IND v ENG (1)
ILT20 (1)
SL v AFG (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
AUS v SA [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WI 4-Day (4)
East Asia Cup (1)
Stumps
22nd Match, Sydney, February 16 - 19, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
252
Victoria FlagVictoria
(92 ov) 277/2

Day 2 - Victoria lead by 25 runs.

Current RR: 3.01
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 29/0 (2.90)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
BetNEW
Report

Maddinson dominates again, Pucovski unbeaten on 69

Maddinson made his second successive century while Will Pucovski and Peter Handscomb posted unbeaten half-centuries to put Victoria in command

AAP
17-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Nic Maddinson celebrates his 17th first-class century&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Nic Maddinson celebrates his 17th first-class century  •  Getty Images

Victoria 277 for 2 (Maddinson 108, Pucovski 69*, Handscombv 65*, Lyon 2-92) lead New South Wales 252 (Edwards 99, Gilkes 51, Sutherland 5-51, Boland 3-47) by 25 runs
Resurgent Victoria batter Nic Maddinson has scored a century for a second-straight Sheffield Shield match to continue his impressive return from a serious knee injury.
The former Test player hit a superb 108 from 136 balls to put Victoria into a commanding position at stumps on day two against New South Wales at the SCG on Saturday.
Victoria are 277 for 2, holding a first-innings lead of 25, with Will Pucovski and Peter Handscomb making unbeaten half-centuries to put the visitors on top at stumps.
Maddinson's 17th first-class century comes two weeks after he hit a dominant 104 against South Australia in his first Shield innings since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a BBL game on New Year's Day 2023. It was also his ninth for Victoria and his third against his former state. He averages 52.09 in his last 37 Shield innings since moving states in 2018.
Despite struggling for form during his return to cricket in the BBL for the Melbourne Renegades, Maddinson has quickly returned to his best in the longer form of the game.
Maddinson put on a 114-run opening stand with Marcus Harris in reply to NSW's 252. Harris made 32 from 117 but fell to a wild shot off Nathan Lyon. The Test spinner claimed both Victorian wickets in his last Shield appearance before embarking on Australia's tour of New Zealand.
But it has been tough going in the field for the Blues, rotating through seven bowlers as they search for breakthroughs.
Pucovski will be vying to score his seventh first-class century when play resumes on Sunday with he and Handscomb sharing an unbeaten century stand after Maddinson's dismissal.
The talented 26-year-old missed Victoria's last-start Shield win against South Australia due to suffering delayed symptoms of concussion. But Pucovski, regarded as one of Australia's brightest batting prospects, recently spoke about feeling more on top of his mental health battles and concussion issues than ever before.
Pucovski's last first-class century came back in November 2020, two months before he made his one and only Test appearance.
Nic MaddinsonWill PucovskiPeter HandscombNathan LyonVictoriaNew South WalesAustraliaNSW vs VictoriaSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Victoria Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
NJ Maddinson
caught108136
MS Harris
caught32117
WJ Pucovski
not out69171
PSP Handscomb
not out65129
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total277(2 wkts; 92 ovs)
<1 / 2>
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS741236.96
VIC742134
WA732229.78
NSW733129.1
SOA725022.41
QLD714216.94
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved