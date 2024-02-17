Maddinson dominates again, Pucovski unbeaten on 69

Maddinson made his second successive century while Will Pucovski and Peter Handscomb posted unbeaten half-centuries to put Victoria in command

Victoria 277 for 2 (Maddinson 108, Pucovski 69*, Handscombv 65*, Lyon 2-92) lead New South Wales 252 (Edwards 99, Gilkes 51, Sutherland 5-51, Boland 3-47) by 25 runs

Resurgent Victoria batter Nic Maddinson has scored a century for a second-straight Sheffield Shield match to continue his impressive return from a serious knee injury.

The former Test player hit a superb 108 from 136 balls to put Victoria into a commanding position at stumps on day two against New South Wales at the SCG on Saturday.

Victoria are 277 for 2, holding a first-innings lead of 25, with Will Pucovski and Peter Handscomb making unbeaten half-centuries to put the visitors on top at stumps.

Maddinson's 17th first-class century comes two weeks after he hit a dominant 104 against South Australia in his first Shield innings since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a BBL game on New Year's Day 2023. It was also his ninth for Victoria and his third against his former state. He averages 52.09 in his last 37 Shield innings since moving states in 2018.

Despite struggling for form during his return to cricket in the BBL for the Melbourne Renegades, Maddinson has quickly returned to his best in the longer form of the game.

Maddinson put on a 114-run opening stand with Marcus Harris in reply to NSW's 252. Harris made 32 from 117 but fell to a wild shot off Nathan Lyon . The Test spinner claimed both Victorian wickets in his last Shield appearance before embarking on Australia's tour of New Zealand.

But it has been tough going in the field for the Blues, rotating through seven bowlers as they search for breakthroughs.

Pucovski will be vying to score his seventh first-class century when play resumes on Sunday with he and Handscomb sharing an unbeaten century stand after Maddinson's dismissal.

The talented 26-year-old missed Victoria's last-start Shield win against South Australia due to suffering delayed symptoms of concussion. But Pucovski, regarded as one of Australia's brightest batting prospects, recently spoke about feeling more on top of his mental health battles and concussion issues than ever before.