Green warms up for NZ Tests with 103* as Western Australia, Tasmania play out a draw

Cameron Bancroft also hit a century for WA, but Tasmania's Caleb Jewell was named Player of the Match for his 227

Tasmania 183 (Hope 63, Paris 4-48, Gannon 3-49) and 537 for 8 dec (Jewell 227, Webster 100, Paris 3-76) drew with Western Australia 271 (Goodwin 85, Webster 3-30, Meredith 3-59) and 242 for 2 (Green 103*, Bancroft 100*, Webster 1-26)

Cameron Green tuned up for the Test series against New Zealand with a century, while Cameron Bancroft also reached three figures to ensure Western Australia drew their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

When Bancroft brought up his third Shield ton of the season, the Hobart match was called off early on Monday afternoon, with WA 242 for 2 in their second innings, having been set 450. Bancroft finished on 100 not out, while Green brought up his ton with a six and a three off successive balls, and was unbeaten on 103.

They came together with WA 86 for 2 after losing opener Sam Whiteman and No. 3 Jayden Goodwin in quick succession. While it wasn't quite a crisis, the visitors needed a solid partnership to stay out of trouble on the last day, and Bancroft and Green delivered. Bancroft anchored the visitors with his 205-ball innings, which featured 11 fours, while Green also hit 11 fours and a six in his 142-run knock.

This was a timely innings for Green, who was lbw to debutant Kieran Elliott for 6 in the first innings, ahead of heading across to New Zealand. He played this round of Shield games to find some red-ball form as he looks to consolidate the No. 4 spot which he was recalled to against West Indies.

It was his first first-class century since his maiden Test hundred in Ahmedabad last February, albeit that spans only nine matches.

"He got a bit more flow into his batting the longer the innings went on, I thought," Bancroft said of Green. "I'm sure he'll be really pleased with that, and hopefully it's something he can carry forward into New Zealand."

Tasmania remain top of the Shield table, and WA are third with two rounds remaining in the race for the final, which the top side will host.

Caleb Jewell was named Player of the Match for his career-best 227 in Tasmania's second innings.

Bancroft, Cricket Australia's domestic player of the year, leads the Shield scoring with 692 runs at an average of 57.66.