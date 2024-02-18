Jewell's dazzling double makes for long day for WA

Caleb Jewell made 227 and Beau Webster made 100 while Aaron Hardie bowled just four overs due to a tight calf and Cameron Green concede seven per over

Tasmania 183 and 537 for 8 (Jewell 227, Webster 100, Wakim 72, Hope 54*, Paris 3-76) lead West Australia 271 (Goodwin 85, Webster 3-30, Meredith 3-59) by 449 runs

Tasmanian opener Caleb Jewell 's maiden double century, sealed with a slice of luck, has effectively batted Western Australia out of their Sheffield Shield clash at Bellerive Oval.

Beau Webster also posted his 10th first-class century and his second of the season as the Tigers lead Western Australia by 449 runs with two wickets remaining ahead of the final day.

Jewell, dropped without scoring on Saturday, began the day on 98 and enjoyed two more slices of luck on the way to a career-best 227. Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe dropped a chance when the left-hander was on 165. He was then caught with his weight on the wrong foot as an edge flew between him and first slip to bring up Jewell's 200.

Jewell and Webster kept coming at a tiring WA attack who couldn't find much life in the Blundstone Arena wicket. They put on 183 before Bradley Hope 's unbeaten 56 rubbed salt into the WA's wounds.

Joel Paris was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Cameron Green went for more than seven an over as Jewell scored the sixth-highest first-class score by a Tasmanian.

'It probably hasn't really sunk in yet, what's happened," Jewell said.

"I just woke up at the start of the day pretty nervous about getting those first two runs, but [I'm] very happy.

"Hopefully I can make the most of it and get another [big score] soon."

He was cagey when asked what the plan would be on Monday. A victory would go some way to securing the table-topping Tigers' position with two rounds until the final.

"I'm sure we'll have a bowl at some stage tomorrow. We're still trying to win this game," he said.

"With fresh bowlers and a new ball, we can do some damage."