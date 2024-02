Western Australia built a lead of 88 but after an early wicket with thwarted by the home side

Tasmania183 and 174 for 2 (Jewell 98*, Wakim 72) lead West Australia 271 (Goodwin 85, Webster 3-30, Meredith 3-59) by 86 runs

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell 's highest score of the season helped the Sheffield Shield leaders stage a remarkable turnaround against Western Australia on day two in Hobart.

After being routed for 183 on the opening day, Tasmania took six wickets on Saturday to bowl WA out for 271 and reached 174 for 2 by stumps.

The outlook was not so good when opener Tim Ward was dismissed without scoring in the first over of Tasmania's second innings, edging Joel Paris into the slips. Ward's four-ball duck added to his personal woes after he was out on the first ball of the match in the first innings.

Jewell was yet to score when he was dropped by Hilton Cartwright off Cameron Green's bowling and cashed in on the chance. He struck 14 fours and a pair of sixes from 101 balls, putting him on the verge of a sixth first-class century and first of the season.

Jewell and Charlie Wakim combined for a 170-run partnership for the second wicket to claim the honours for Tasmania on day two.

But Wakim was needlessly out a few minutes before stumps when he was caught off Charlie Stobo.

Tasmania added 150 in the final session and lead by 86 with eight wickets in hand heading into day three, with Jordan Silk at the crease alongside Jewell.

Earlier on Saturday, Paris hit an unbeaten 40 as the WA tail wagged to give the visitors a first innings lead of 88. Beau Webster and Riley Meredith did most of the damage with the ball for Tasmania.