South Australia opener Jake Carder took 120 balls to reach double figures as the visitors crawled through the first session

Scott Boland left the field with what appeared to be an injury • Getty Images

Victoria 71 for 0 trail South Australia 173 (Manenti 47*, Nielsen 45, Perry 3-43, Crone 3-46) by 172 runs

Fringe Test quick Scott Boland will undergo scans on his knee after pulling up sore while bowling for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield

The 34-year-old left the field after being unable to complete his 17th over on day one of Victoria's clash with South Australia at the Junction Oval.

"He's got pain in his anterior knee/knee tendon," a Cricket Victoria spokesperson said. "Precautionary MRI but we're confident that he'll bowl in the second innings."

Spinner Todd Murphy, who played six Tests in 2023, stepped up to bowl the final ball of the over after Boland had sent down five deliveries before going off.

Boland has not played for Australia since the third Test of last year's Ashes, but has remained around the squad during the summer.

An injury would put Boland in doubt for Australia's tour of New Zealand, with the first of two Tests starting in Wellington on February 29.

Mitch Perry produced a brilliant piece of fielding run out Liam Scott • Getty Images

The 2021 Boxing Day Test hero claimed figures of 1 for 33 against the Redbacks, dismissing opener Jake Carder , who hung around for 131 balls to make 17 - he did not reach double figures until hitting his first boundary from the 120th ball he faced.

Victoria were blazing towards securing a vital Shield win after completely dominating day one. They more than made the most of captain Peter Handscomb's decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Traditionally one of the best batting wickets in the country, the Junction Oval offered plenty for the bowlers as the Redbacks were skittled for 173.

SA's top-order endured a torrid start, crawling to 9 for 3 after 19 overs. The run-rate increased slightly after lunch as Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen and captain Jake Lehmann helped the visitors post a total that looked well beyond them early in the day.

Mitchell Perry was the pick of Victoria's bowlers with 3 for 43, while Xavier Crone finished with 3 for 46. Perry also produced a brilliant piece of work in the field to run out Liam Scott.