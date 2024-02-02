Sheffield Shield returns after BBL break with compelling contests in store

Just eight points separating table-toppers Tasmania and fifth-placed South Australia, while bottom-of-the-ladder Queensland could still make a late push

After a BBL-dominated Australian domestic cricket phase in December and January, a compelling Sheffield Shield season makes a low-key return on Saturday.

The Shield paused in early December after six rounds and teams have a further four matches left before the five-day final starts on March 21. The first half of the season was riveting, with only eight points separating first-placed Tasmania and No. 5 South Australia. While bottom-of-the-ladder Queensland could still make a late push in what should be a gripping final stretch of the season.

Here is a look at how the six teams stack up before the Shield restarts.

Tasmania (29.77 points)

You're forgiven if you've forgotten that Tasmania currently head the table narrowly ahead of two-time defending champions Western Australia.

Tasmania finished fifth last season and haven't won the Shield since 2012-13 when George Bailey was skipper and Ricky Ponting had a fitting farewell after his retirement from international cricket.

But they were the surprise package in the first half of the season, highlighted by an incredible chase of 432 against Queensland at Bellerive Oval. After thrashing NSW by an innings, Tasmania were sitting clear on top until they lost the rematch when they were routed for just 68 chasing 143 on a treacherous SCG wicket.

Tasmania will look to restart strongly against Queensland at the Gabba, but will be without injured quicks Nathan Ellis and Lawrence Neil-Smith, who has had a breakout season with 25 wickets at 23.72 including a ten-wicket haul against NSW at the SCG.

Matthew Wade, who smashed a hundred in the chase against the Bulls, is being rested ahead of Australia's T20I series against West Indies.

Tasmania squad vs Queensland: Jordan Silk (capt), Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Samuel Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster

Aaron Hardie's absence could hurt Western Australia • Getty Images

Western Australia (28.22)

A short-handed WA started their title defence with an innings thrashing of Victoria in a rematch of last season's final. It was an ominous statement to the competition, but things have become tougher since with WA only winning two of their next five matches.

Both were against South Australia, including escaping with a two-wicket win at the WACA . Much like Perth Scorchers in the BBL, WA have felt vulnerable in their quest for a hat-trick of Shield titles and there have been signs of slippage.

WA will be without Australia ODI squad members Josh Inglis, Lance Morris and Aaron Hardie, who has enjoyed a superb Shield season with averages of 45.5 with the bat and 21.45 with the ball.

WA will test their depth against NSW at the WACA as they look to exact revenge after copping a ten-wicket thrashing at the SCG in their only defeat this season. Cameron Green won't play against NSW due to his Australia commitments, but after the ODI series, he is set to play in the Shield in preparation for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Fergus O'Neill has had a breakout season • Getty Images

Western Australia squad vs New South Wales: TBC

Victoria (26.12)

After starting the season with two massive defeats, last season's runners-up Victoria slowly found form and a tense 23-run away victory against South Australia kept them near the top of the table.

The teams will renew their rivalry at the Junction Oval, but one-time Test opener Will Pucovski has been ruled out after experiencing delayed concussion symptoms after a blow to the head in a second XI game last week.

In better news for Victoria, wicketkeeper Sam Harper has been cleared to play after suffering a horrific head injury at a Melbourne Stars' training session in the later stages of the BBL.

Captain Will Sutherland and batting allrounder Matt Short are unavailable after being included in Australia's ODI squad. Nic Maddinson has been named to play his first Shield game of the season after missing the early part of the summer due to a knee injury, while veteran seamer Scott Boland also returns.

There will be a lot of attention on rising quick Fergus O'Neill , who was a standout before the break with 21 wickets at 17.57.

Victoria squad vs South Australia: Peter Handscomb (capt), Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Jon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers

Nathan Lyon has been given a break • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

New South Wales (21.59)

After a winless bottom-placed finish last season, NSW appeared set for more misery but wins against WA and Tasmania have revived their campaign.

The Blues reverted to youth and it paid off as they rose in the ladder to be within striking distance of an unexpected finals spot. NSW face a tough challenge first up in Perth, where they've struggled over the years to handle the WACA's pace and bounce.

Emerging batter Sam Konstas is unavailable due to the Under-19 World Cup, but NSW will be bolstered by experienced batter Daniel Hughes and allrounder Jack Edwards , who both starred for Sydney Sixers in the BBL. Nathan Lyon won't line up against WA after a hectic Test summer.

New South Wales squad vs Western Australia: Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques (capt), Daniel Hughes, Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Chris Tremain

Nathan McSweeney continues to be one of the best batters in the Shield • Getty Images

South Australia (21.41)

If South Australia's Shield drought extends to a 28th season, they might just rue agonising defeats to WA and Victoria. But the Redbacks did celebrate a remarkable three-run win against Queensland in a first half of the season that tested their nerves.

After five consecutive wooden spoons, South Australia lifted off the bottom last season and they've continued to show signs of improvement with two outright victories so far this season.

Head coach Jason Gillespie is seemingly getting the best out of his squad with the hierarchy's decision to focus on luring fringe players from other states paying dividends.

Nathan McSweeney continues to be one of the best batters in the Shield and sits behind only Cameron Bancroft on this season's run-scorers' list, while the Redbacks boast a formidable pace attack led by Nathan McAndrew , who has taken 30 wickets at an average of 19.20.

But they will be without explosive young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is set to make his international debut in the ODI series against West Indies. He made his first Shield century with a typically belligerent knock against Victoria before the break.

South Australia squad vs Victoria: Jake Lehmann (capt), Nathan McSweeney, Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Jake Carder, Brendan Doggett, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott

Queensland will miss Xavier Bartlett, who made his ODI debut on Friday • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Queensland (15.12)

Queensland need to make up ground quickly having fallen away since their innings victory against Victoria in round two. But the stunning BBL triumph of Brisbane Heat - a team built around a core of Bulls players - might just provide the spark needed for Queensland to turn things around in the longer format.

Queensland have selected opener Angus Lovell to make his Shield debut against Tasmania, while veteran batter Ben McDermott returns with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne absent.

Seamer Xavier Bartlett is unavailable after making a spectacular international debut against West Indies in Friday's ODI at the MCG.