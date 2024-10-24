Rabada's sixth denies Mehidy hundred; SA need 106 to win
Bangladesh lost their last three wickets in only 4.5 overs on day four
South Africa 308 need 106 runs to win vs Bangladesh 106 and 307 (Mehidy 97, Jaker 40, Rabada 6-46, Maharaj 3-105)
South Africa will need 106 runs to win the first Test against Bangladesh after bowling their hosts out for 307 in Mirpur. South Africa took the remaining three wickets in 4.5 overs on the opening morning and inside the first half an hour of play. Bangladesh added 24 runs to their overnight score as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the last to fall, three short of a second Test century.
Bad light called an early end to play on day three, with South Africa opting to use spinners with the old ball instead of taking a new one, but they had it available as soon as play began. Kagiso Rabada opened proceedings with almost immediate success. His third ball seamed in to Nayeem Hasan and struck him on the front pad to give Rabada a 15th Test five-for. The match has been memorable for Rabada, as he also took his 300th wicket.
Mehidy moved into the nineties with a boundary off Wiaan Mulder but was tested to Rabada, who teased the outside edge and induced an aerial flick that was dropped by Tony de Zorzi. Bangladesh's 300 came up when Taijul Islam hit Wiaan Mulder through gully but his fun didn't last long. Two balls later, he feathered one to second slip to leave Mehidy with the last batter. He was in a rush to get to his hundred and was on 97, when he tried to to ramp Rabada but the length was not quite right and he sent a catch to slip instead. Rabada finished with 6 for 46.
South Africa went into the contest with just four bowling options and stand-in captain Aiden Markram chose not to use himself and on a surface that became better for batting may have been concerned about their resources. On a pitch with bounce and plenty of spin, they were looking to restrict the target to under 100 and having just eked over, Bangladesh will feel they have something to defend.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket