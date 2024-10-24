Rabada's sixth denies Mehidy hundred; SA need 106 to win

Mehidy moved into the nineties with a boundary off Wiaan Mulder but was tested to Rabada, who teased the outside edge and induced an aerial flick that was dropped by Tony de Zorzi. Bangladesh's 300 came up when Taijul Islam hit Wiaan Mulder through gully but his fun didn't last long. Two balls later, he feathered one to second slip to leave Mehidy with the last batter. He was in a rush to get to his hundred and was on 97, when he tried to to ramp Rabada but the length was not quite right and he sent a catch to slip instead. Rabada finished with 6 for 46.