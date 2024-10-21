Matches (33)
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test at Dhaka, BAN vs SA, Oct 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Mirpur, October 21 - 25, 2024, South Africa tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 682 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 63.79 SR
Mominul Haque
10 M • 647 Runs • 43.13 Avg • 60.35 SR
AK Markram
6 M • 501 Runs • 45.55 Avg • 64.47 SR
T Bavuma
7 M • 423 Runs • 42.3 Avg • 50.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 53.94 SR
Taijul Islam
7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 52.46 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 34 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 38.44 SR
KA Maharaj
5 M • 17 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 61.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN
SA
Player
Role
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
Top order Batter
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jaker Ali 
Batter
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 
Allrounder
Mominul Haque 
Middle order Batter
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nahid Rana 
Bowler
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowler
Shadman Islam 
Opening Batter
Taijul Islam 
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Zakir Hasan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
South Africa tour of Bangladesh
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2556
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days21,22,23,24,25 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND118219874.24
AUS128319062.50
SL95406055.56
ENG189819343.06
SA62312838.89
NZ83503637.50
BAN83503334.38
PAK93602825.93
WI91622018.52
Full Table