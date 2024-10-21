Matches (33)
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test at Dhaka, BAN vs SA, Oct 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Test, Mirpur, October 21 - 25, 2024, South Africa tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
L
W
W
L
L
South Africa
L
L
L
D
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 682 Runs • 35.89 Avg • 63.79 SR
BAN10 M • 647 Runs • 43.13 Avg • 60.35 SR
6 M • 501 Runs • 45.55 Avg • 64.47 SR
7 M • 423 Runs • 42.3 Avg • 50.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 37 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 53.94 SR
BAN7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 52.46 SR
8 M • 34 Wkts • 3.4 Econ • 38.44 SR
5 M • 17 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 61.41 SR
Squad
BAN
SA
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2556
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|21,22,23,24,25 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Amid the drama, new coach Simmons wants Bangladesh to 'focus on the cricket'
Simmons hopes the players can "leave out the confusion" as they prep for the upcoming Tests against South Africa
Shakib 'unavailable' for first SA Test, Murad called in as replacement
It could be the end of his Test career as the Dhaka Test against South Africa was supposed to be his farewell game