Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (3)
AFG vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

ZIM-U19 EME vs SA-U19 EME, 2nd Match at Bulawayo, ZIM U19 vs SA U19, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:27
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024
Match days22-Sep-24 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question