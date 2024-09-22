Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (3)
AFG vs SA (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG v AUS (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
ZIM-U19 EME vs SA-U19 EME, 2nd Match at Bulawayo, ZIM U19 vs SA U19, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Bulawayo, September 22, 2024, South Africa Under-19s Emerging tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ZIM-U19 EME
L
SA-U19 EME
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:27
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|22-Sep-24 - day (50-over match)