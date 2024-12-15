Final T20I between SA and Pakistan washed out without a ball bowled

Abandoned South Africa vs Pakistan

The third T20I between South Africa and Pakistan in Johannesburg was washed out by persistent rain without a toss. The game was initially delayed by lightning strikes in the area, before a steady drizzle set in. The drainage at the Wanderers is exemplary, and the groundstaff remained poised. When the rain briefly relented, an official inspection was announced and the groundstaff sprung into action. But before it could happen, the rain returned once more.

Two hours after the game was due to officially start, it was finally called off, with Heinrich Klaasen and Mohammad Rizwan shaking hands by the dugouts. It means South Africa seal the three-match T20I series 2-0, having triumphed in the first game by 11 runs, and the second by seven wickets.