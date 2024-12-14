Matches (9)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Johannesburg,SA vs PAK, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Johannesburg, December 14, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Rickelton
9 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 140.64 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 135.03 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
6 M • 191 Runs • 38.2 Avg • 94.08 SR
Usman Khan
10 M • 129 Runs • 16.13 Avg • 115.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PE Kruger
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
OEG Baartman
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 17 SR
Haris Rauf
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 12.42 SR
Abbas Afridi
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 9.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
Heinrich Klaasen † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3054
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days14 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
TV Umpire
South Africa
Stephen Harris
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Arno Jacobs
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
