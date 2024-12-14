Matches (9)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Johannesburg,SA vs PAK, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Johannesburg, December 14, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
W
L
L
W
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 140.64 SR
9 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 135.03 SR
PAK6 M • 191 Runs • 38.2 Avg • 94.08 SR
PAK10 M • 129 Runs • 16.13 Avg • 115.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 17 SR
PAK9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 12.42 SR
PAK8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 9.84 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3054
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|14 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
