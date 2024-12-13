Pakistan opt to bat; Miller out with a calf injury

Pakistan chose to bat vs South Africa

With the December holiday season about to kick off in South Africa, Mohammad Rizwan chose to bat in front of a growing and expectant SuperSport Park crowd. They will see a hometown debutant in Dayyan Galiem, who plays his domestic cricket for Titans and was brought into the squad after Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a broken toe.

Galiem, who was planning to watch the match as a spectator from a hospitality suite, was brought into the XI in place of allrounder Andile Simelane.

South Africa were forced to make one other change after David Miller was ruled out with a calf injury. Ryan Rickelton, fresh off a Test hundred in Gqeberha, will open the batting with Reeza Hendricks, with Rassie van der Dussen at No. 4.

Pakistan made one change to the side that lost the opener in Durban on Tuesday. Wristspinner Sufiyan Muqeem, who conceded 53 runs in four overs, was replaced by allrounder Jahandad Khan. Babar Azam was carded at No. 3, with Saim Ayub to open alongside his captain Rizwan.

South Africa are 1-0 up in the series and a win in Centurion will give them their first T20I bilateral series win this year.

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Matthew Breetzke, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (capt, wk), 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 George Linde, 8 Dayyaan Galiem, 9 Nqaba Peter, 10 Kwena Maphaka, 11 Ottneil Baartman