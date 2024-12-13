Matches (12)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
SMAT (4)
Nepal Premier League (4)
WI vs BAN (1)

South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Centurion,SA vs PAK, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Centurion, December 13, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Rickelton
9 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 140.64 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 135.03 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
6 M • 191 Runs • 38.2 Avg • 94.08 SR
Usman Khan
10 M • 129 Runs • 16.13 Avg • 115.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PE Kruger
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
OEG Baartman
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 17 SR
Haris Rauf
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 12.42 SR
Abbas Afridi
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 9.84 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
Heinrich Klaasen † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3047
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days13 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
South Africa vs Pakistan News

All-round Linde, Miller give South Africa 1-0 lead

In a chase of 184, Rizwan was on 36 off 44 at one point. He finished with 74 off 62 but couldn't prevent the 11-run loss

Pakistan, South Africa begin key all-format tour with low-context T20Is

There are ODIs in the lead up to the Champions Trophy, and Tests with WTC points up for grabs. But first, let's sit through three T20Is

Babar and Naseem return for South Africa Tests, but there's no place for Afridi

Afridi's omission makes it unlikely that he will win his place back for Pakistan's home Test series against West Indies in January

Klaasen to lead SA in Pakistan T20Is; Nortje and Shamsi return

Markram, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada and Stubbs, who are all playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, will miss the T20Is

Injured Coetzee ruled out of second Sri Lanka Test and all-format Pakistan series

He will be replaced in the squad by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka

