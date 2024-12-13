Matches (12)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Centurion,SA vs PAK, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Centurion, December 13, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
W
L
L
W
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 140.64 SR
9 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 135.03 SR
PAK6 M • 191 Runs • 38.2 Avg • 94.08 SR
PAK10 M • 129 Runs • 16.13 Avg • 115.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 17 SR
PAK9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 12.42 SR
PAK8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 9.84 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3047
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|13 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
South Africa vs Pakistan News
All-round Linde, Miller give South Africa 1-0 lead
In a chase of 184, Rizwan was on 36 off 44 at one point. He finished with 74 off 62 but couldn't prevent the 11-run loss
Pakistan, South Africa begin key all-format tour with low-context T20Is
There are ODIs in the lead up to the Champions Trophy, and Tests with WTC points up for grabs. But first, let's sit through three T20Is
Babar and Naseem return for South Africa Tests, but there's no place for Afridi
Afridi's omission makes it unlikely that he will win his place back for Pakistan's home Test series against West Indies in January
Klaasen to lead SA in Pakistan T20Is; Nortje and Shamsi return
Markram, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada and Stubbs, who are all playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, will miss the T20Is