Renshaw plunders hundred but collapse costs Australia A

Sri Lanka A 294 for 7 (Nuwanidu 82, Croospulle 63) beat Australia A 243 (Renshaw 106, Scott 53, Madushan 4-37) by 51 runs

Matt Renshaw continued his return to runs by producing a swashbuckling century for Australia A but couldn't prevent them falling to a 51-run defeat.

Renshaw hit 106 from 75 balls for the hosts in Darwin on Sunday as Australia A lost 8 for 65 to be all out for 243 in reply to the visitors' 294 for 7. His century included nine boundaries and two sixes, coming after he also hit 80 in an emphatic win on Friday.

Renshaw drove powerfully against the spinners, hitting Dushan Hemantha inside-out over cover for a six and plundering several boundaries through the region.

He brought up his century off 70 balls when he worked Mohamed Shiraz to the the fine-leg boundary, before holing out in the deep off Hematha shortly after.

After initially being considered one of the country's most conservative batters, Renshaw has risen to power in the white-ball game in recent years.

South Australia's Liam Scott also contributed, making 53 before the Australia A tail fell apart and pace bowler Pramod Madushan finished with 4 for 37.

Madushan, who has played 17 white-ball internationals, started the collapse by having Scott caught off a top-edged pull then had Nathan McSweeney dragging on.

Earlier, Australia A's bowlers struggled to make inroads with Jack Nisbet finishing with 2 for 58 from his 10 overs and Sam Elliott 2 for 30 off three overs. Renshaw's offspin also came in handy as he took 1 for 31 from eight overs.