Matches (11)
PSL 2024 (2)
BPL 2024 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Plate (1)
RESULT
2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, February 19, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
187/6
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(17/20 ov, T:188) 115

Sri Lanka won by 72 runs

Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Afghanistan opt to bowl in bid to keep series alive; Mathews fit for SL

The visitors brought in Hazratullah Zazai in place of Qais Ahmad at Pallekele

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
19-Feb-2024 • 3 hrs ago
Qais Ahmad dropped out of Afghanistan's XI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Qais Ahmad dropped out of Afghanistan's XI  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss: Afghanistan opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, perhaps expecting dew to hamper the team bowling second. They had narrowly lost the first T20I chasing, however.
Sri Lanka made no changes to the XI that won by four runs on Saturday. There was some doubt over Angelo Mathews' involvement, due to a hamstring niggle. But he passed a fitness test ahead of this match however, and is clear to play.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, strengthened their batting, bringing Hazratullah Zazai into the XI in place of legspin-bowling allrounder Qais Ahmad. Qais had been expensive in the last T20I, leaking 36 from three overs. Hazratullah has not played a match on this tour yet.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran (capt), 3 Hazratullah Zazai, 4 Gulbadin Naib, 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Naveen ul Haq
AfghanistanSri LankaSri Lanka vs AfghanistanSri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Win Probability
SL 100%
SLAFG
100%50%100%SL InningsAFG Innings

Over 17 • AFG 115/10

Naveen-ul-Haq b Pathirana 5 (9b 1x4 0x6 11m) SR: 55.55
W
Fazalhaq Farooqi c Shanaka b Pathirana 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 66.66
W
Sri Lanka won by 72 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Hazratullah Zazai
caught12
Ibrahim Zadran
caught107
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
lbw138
Gulbadin Naib
caught48
Azmatullah Omarzai
bowled01
Mohammad Nabi
caught2717
Karim Janat
caught2823
Najibullah Zadran
bowled915
Noor Ahmad
not out59
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowled59
Fazalhaq Farooqi
caught23
Extras(w 11)
Total115(10 wkts; 17 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved