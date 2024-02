Afghanistan opt to bowl in bid to keep series alive; Mathews fit for SL

Afghanistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, perhaps expecting dew to hamper the team bowling second. They had narrowly lost the first T20I chasing, however.

Sri Lanka made no changes to the XI that won by four runs on Saturday. There was some doubt over Angelo Mathews' involvement, due to a hamstring niggle. But he passed a fitness test ahead of this match however, and is clear to play.