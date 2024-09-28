Matches (17)
2nd Test, Galle, September 26 - 30, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
602/5d
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(32.3 ov) (fo) 88 & 138/5

Day 3 - New Zealand trail by 376 runs.

Current RR: 4.24
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 29.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/2 (2.80)
Report

Jayasuriya's six crushes NZ as SL enforce follow-on

Nine wickets fell in the morning including Latham's after New Zealand were asked to bat again

Himanshu Agrawal
28-Sep-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Prabath Jayasuriya struck early on day three, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Galle, 3rd day, September 28, 2024

Prabath Jayasuriya picked up a six-wicket haul to rattle New Zealand for 88  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch New Zealand 3 for 1 (Conway 2*, Peiris 1-1) and 88 (Santner 29, Jayasuriya 6-42, Peiris 3-33) trail Sri Lanka 602 for 6 dec by 511 runs
Sri Lanka had a bash on a sunny morning, as New Zealand folded for 88, their lowest all-out Test total in reply to the hosts' 602 on the third day. Prabath Jayasuriya bagged 6 for 42, the debutant offspinner Nishan Peiris struck three times - then once more in the second innings - and Dhananjaya de Silva finished with five catches at first slip, all of them off the spinners. That left New Zealand a mammoth 514 behind in the first innings.
Nine wickets fell in the morning, including Tom Latham's after New Zealand were asked to follow on. This forced Kane Williamson to bat twice in the same session. Before that, in their first innings, they had tried everything, but nothing worked once they resumed from the overnight score of 22 for 2.
Williamson and Ajaz Patel went defending, Rachin Ravindra looked to lap sweep, Tom Blundell tried the punch, Glenn Phillips flayed, Daryl Mitchell slogged, and Tim Southee pushed at the ball. But no matter what they did, all of them lost their wickets in quick succession.
A bit of rough was visible outside the batters' off stump even on the second evening, with the ball turning and assisting the spinners already. Sri Lanka started the day with Jayasuriya bowling around the wicket to Williamson. The left-arm spinner pushed Williamson back on the third and fourth balls of the third over of the day, but then invited the batter forward with one that was tossed up, slightly fuller in length, and also slower. As a result, Williamson nicked to Dhananjaya off the shoulder of the bat.
Nightwatcher Ajaz looked the most assured among New Zealand's batters in his 41-ball stay, even as Ravindra, at the other end, looked busy right after coming on to bat. But in the 24th over, Peiris bowled Ravindra with one that landed full on leg, and went on to hit the leg stump as he missed his attempted lap sweep.
From 41 for 3, New Zealand lost 6 for 27 in a defining batting collapse. Mitchell launched Jayasuriya for a boundary and a six off his first four balls, but was left seeing the drama unfold on the other side, as Peiris trapped Ajaz in front in the 26th over, before Blundell and Phillips edged to Dhananjaya off Jayasuriya's next over.
Mitchell Santner arrived and repeated Mitchell's dose with a four and a six each against Jayasuriya. Come the 31st over, Jayasuriya placed a long-on for Mitchell, on 13, as he promptly skipped down and lofted to Angelo Mathews there. That wicket gave Jayasuriya his ninth Test five-for, before he added one more to the tally by having Southee poke at slip.
With only one wicket standing, Santner hit three boundaries in the company of Will O'Rourke. But Peiris dropped one on a perfect in-between length around off, before turning it away and hitting the off stump.
Before lunch, Peiris had Latham inside-edging to short leg in the first over of the second innings to leave New Zealand at 3 for 1.
Prabath JayasuriyaNishan PeirisDhananjaya de SilvaSri LankaNew ZealandSri Lanka vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of Sri LankaICC World Test Championship

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TWM Latham
caught06
DP Conway
caught6162
KS Williamson
caught4658
R Ravindra
bowled1224
DJ Mitchell
caught15
TA Blundell
not out1426
GD Phillips
not out414
Total138(5 wkts; 32.3 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND107218671.67
AUS128319062.50
SL84404850.00
NZ73403642.85
ENG168718142.19
BAN73403339.29
SA62312838.89
PAK72501619.05
WI91622018.52
Full Table