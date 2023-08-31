Sri Lanka bowl in 17-over game, Mahika Gaur debuts for England

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs England

England handed a debut to 17-year-old Mahika Gaur after a delayed start to the opening T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, with the tourists choosing to bowl first in a shortened game after winning the toss.

Heavy rain during the day in Hove lead to the start time being pushed back by an hour, before the weather cleared up enough for a 17-over contest.

Heather Knight indicated before the game that this was the beginning of a new World Cup cycle for her team, just over a year out from next year's tournament in Bangladesh, with Gaur the most eye-catching member of the next generation. A 6ft 3in left-armer, Gaur was born in Reading but made her international debut for UAE at the age of 12, and has impressed in the Hundred for Manchester Originals and with Thunder on the regional domestic circuit.

Another teenager, Freya Kemp , makes her first England appearance since last September, playing as a specialist batter after a back injury. But there was room for experience, too, with Kate Cross recalled for her first T20I since 2019 after helping Northern Superchargers to reach the Hundred final.

Lauren Bell was not considered for selection and will miss the second T20I in Chelmsford as well due to illness.

With slate-grey skies overhead, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu had no hesitation in inserting England, hoping for some assistance for her bowlers. Sri Lanka selected nine of the XI who claimed a first-ever T20I win over New Zealand in Colombo last month, with Athapaththu's side having earlier taken the ODI series 2-1, another maiden success.

England 1 Danni Wyatt, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Heather Knight (capt), 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Freya Kemp, 7 Danielle Gibson, 8 Sarah Glenn, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Mahika Gaur