RESULT
3rd quarter final, Alur, December 11, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Saurashtra FlagSaurashtra
173/7
Madhya Pradesh FlagMadhya Pradesh
(19.2/20 ov, T:174) 174/4

M. Pradesh won by 6 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
38* (33) & 2/23
venkatesh-iyer
Report

Venkatesh Iyer's all-round effort guides MP to semi-final

Gaud and Harpreet also contributed to the 174 chase as MP entered their first SMAT semis since 2010-11

Himanshu Agrawal
11-Dec-2024 • 5 hrs ago
Venkatesh Iyer hit an unbeaten 28-ball 51 in the chase, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Qualifier 1, IPL 2024, Ahmedabad, May 21, 2024

File photo: Venkatesh Iyer produced a match-winning effort  •  AFP/Getty Images

Madhya Pradesh 174 for 4 (Gaud 42, Venkatesh 38*, Mankad 1-20) beat Saurashtra 173 for 7 (Jani 80*, Venkatesh 2-23, Avesh 2-51) by six wickets
Harpreet Singh and Venkatesh Iyer's big hits helped Madhya Pradesh chase down 174 against Saurashtra with four balls and six wickets to spare in Alur. MP entered their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final since 2010-11.
Player of the Match Venkatesh ended on 38 not out off 33 deliveries with the bat, after taking 2 for 23 from three overs with the ball. Harpreet, on the other end, batted more aggressively in his nine-ball cameo to finish on 22 not out to seal the game for MP. But before they added 29 to wrap the chase, Arpit Gaud (42 off 29 balls), Subhranshu Senapati (24 from 16) and captain Rajat Patidar (28 off 18) kept MP on top.
However, the fact that MP had as many to chase was thanks to Chirag Jani smashing an unbeaten 80 from 45 deliveries for Saurashtra. The next highest score from their batters was 17 - from both Harvik Desai and Jay Gohil. Jani clubbed eight fours and four sixes in his knock and helped Saurashtra get 45 runs off the last three overs.
From 54 off 36 balls at one stage, he hit two fours and sixes each from the 18th over onwards. Gohil deposited two sixes as well during that time, but Saurashtra's total of 173 didn't prove enough.
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

M. Pradesh Innings
Player NameRB
A Gaud
caught4229
HP Gawli
caught1111
SP Senapati
caught2416
VR Iyer
not out3833
RM Patidar
caught2818
Harpreet Singh
not out229
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total174(4 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MP761241.536
BENG761241.607
PNJB752201.570
RAJ752202.181
HYD734121.974
BIHAR7258-1.646
MIZO7164-2.674
MEGHA7070-4.469
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRODA761242.353
SAU761242.267
GUJ761241.932
KNTKA734121.092
TN734120.869
TPURA7258-1.181
UKHND7258-1.151
SIKM7070-6.437
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
DELHI761242.224
UP752201.942
JHK752201.893
J + K752201.134
HRYNA734121.672
HP734120.196
MNPR7164-2.370
ARP7070-7.611
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
VIDAR641181.839
CHD642160.224
RLYS632140.741
ASSAM63312-2.213
CGR623100.746
PONDI6248-1.474
ODSA6146-0.106
Group E
TeamMWLPTNRR
MUM651201.213
AP651202.526
KER642160.850
MAHA63312-0.154
SVCS62480.037
GOA62480.114
NAGA6060-4.538
Full Table