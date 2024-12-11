Matches (16)
M. Pradesh vs Saurashtra, 3rd quarter final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd quarter final, Alur, December 11, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Avesh Khan needs 5 wicket(s) to become the highest wicket-taker for MP in T20s
Harvik Desai needs 2 dismissal(s) to equal the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper for SAU in T20s
Recent Performance
Last five matches
M. Pradesh
W
W
L
W
W
Saurashtra
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 418 Runs • 46.44 Avg • 171.31 SR
10 M • 279 Runs • 93 Avg • 162.2 SR
SAU10 M • 466 Runs • 51.78 Avg • 159.04 SR
SAU10 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 207.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 11.1 SR
MP9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 22.66 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 11.36 SR
SAU10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.42 Econ • 17.53 SR
Playing XI
MP
SAU
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|11 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|MP
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.536
|BENG
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.607
|PNJB
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.570
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|20
|2.181
|HYD
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.974
|BIHAR
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.646
|MIZO
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.674
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-4.469
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BRODA
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.353
|SAU
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.267
|GUJ
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.932
|KNTKA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.092
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.869
|TPURA
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.181
|UKHND
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.151
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-6.437
Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.224
|UP
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.942
|JHK
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.893
|J + K
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.134
|HRYNA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.672
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.196
|MNPR
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.370
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-7.611
Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|4
|1
|18
|1.839
|CHD
|6
|4
|2
|16
|0.224
|RLYS
|6
|3
|2
|14
|0.741
|ASSAM
|6
|3
|3
|12
|-2.213
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|10
|0.746
|PONDI
|6
|2
|4
|8
|-1.474
|ODSA
|6
|1
|4
|6
|-0.106