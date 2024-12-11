Matches (16)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
AUS v IND [W] (1)
Nepal Premier League (4)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
SMAT (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
ICC Americas QLF (4)
Mumbai vs Vidarbha, 4th quarter final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mumbai
W
L
W
W
W
Vidarbha
L
W
W
A
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MUM10 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 153.19 SR
MUM6 M • 278 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 200 SR
VIDAR10 M • 409 Runs • 45.44 Avg • 169 SR
VIDAR10 M • 356 Runs • 39.56 Avg • 153.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MUM10 M • 18 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 12.83 SR
MUM6 M • 12 Wkts • 10 Econ • 12 SR
VIDAR10 M • 15 Wkts • 9.01 Econ • 13.93 SR
VIDAR8 M • 15 Wkts • 10.5 Econ • 10.4 SR
Playing XI
MUM
VIDAR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|11 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy News
Shami fires with bat and ball to help Bengal into quarters
Bhuvneshwar and Rinku, meanwhile, teamed up with Vipraj Nigam to help UP blaze past Andhra into the final eight
UP in knockouts with Bhuvneshwar's hat-trick, Shami continues to prove fitness
Bengal, Chandigarh, Andhra, UP, Baroda, Delhi, MP, Saurashtra, Mumbai and Vidarbha made it to the knockouts
Abhishek hits 28-ball century, the joint second-fastest in T20s
He matched Gujarat's Urvil Patel for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian
Baroda's 349 for 5 breaks world record for highest T20 total
They also shattered the record for most sixes in a T20 innings
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|MP
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.536
|BENG
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.607
|PNJB
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.570
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|20
|2.181
|HYD
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.974
|BIHAR
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.646
|MIZO
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.674
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-4.469
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BRODA
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.353
|SAU
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.267
|GUJ
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.932
|KNTKA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.092
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.869
|TPURA
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.181
|UKHND
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.151
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-6.437
Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.224
|UP
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.942
|JHK
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.893
|J + K
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.134
|HRYNA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.672
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.196
|MNPR
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.370
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-7.611
Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|4
|1
|18
|1.839
|CHD
|6
|4
|2
|16
|0.224
|RLYS
|6
|3
|2
|14
|0.741
|ASSAM
|6
|3
|3
|12
|-2.213
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|10
|0.746
|PONDI
|6
|2
|4
|8
|-1.474
|ODSA
|6
|1
|4
|6
|-0.106