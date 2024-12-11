Rahane and Shedge help Mumbai knock off 222 to make semis

Mumbai 224 for 4 (Rahane 84, Shaw 49, Dube 37*, Shedge 36*, Parwani 2-33) beat Vidarbha 221 for 6 (Taide 66, Wankhade 51, Dubey 43*, Ankolekar 2-32) by six wickets

By the time the game was done, a total of 39 fours and 22 sixes had been smacked in Alur.