Rahane and Shedge help Mumbai knock off 222 to make semis

That Vidarbha had 221 on the board was down to half-centuries from Atharva Taide and Apoorv Wankhade , who added 81 for the third wicket. Vidarbha were 100 for 2 after ten overs - by then, Taide had reached his fifty - before both batters smashed 46 off the next four overs. Atharva Ankolekar then trapped Taide in front for 66, and Shedge bowled Wankhede for 51, but Shubham Dubey (43 off 19 balls), Mahale (13 off 5) and Jitesh Sharma (11 off six) blasted 54 off the final three overs.