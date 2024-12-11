Matches (10)
4th quarter final, Alur, December 11, 2024, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
221/6
Mumbai FlagMumbai
(19.2/20 ov, T:222) 224/4

Mumbai won by 6 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
84 (45)
ajinkya-rahane
Rahane and Shedge help Mumbai knock off 222 to make semis

Vidarbha knocked out despite racing to 221 for 6 in six fest at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur

Himanshu Agrawal
11-Dec-2024 • 35 mins ago
Ajinkya Rahane was the early aggressor for CSK, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024, Lucknow, April 19, 2024

File photo: Ajinkya Rahane smacked 84 off 45  •  BCCI

Mumbai 224 for 4 (Rahane 84, Shaw 49, Dube 37*, Shedge 36*, Parwani 2-33) beat Vidarbha 221 for 6 (Taide 66, Wankhade 51, Dubey 43*, Ankolekar 2-32) by six wickets
"Beware of us," was the message Mumbai seemed to convey as they marched into the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Six days after hunting down a record 230 against Andhra, Mumbai mowed down a target of 222 against Vidarbha, with six wickets and four deliveries in the bank.
Ajinkya Rahane showed the way by bashing 84 off 45 balls, and adding 83 in just seven overs with Prithvi Shaw. Dipesh Parwani had Shaw caught at long-off to check Mumbai's flow, and the wicket slowed them down for just a little while. Shaw had cracked 49 from 26 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes.
Yash Thakur eventually dismissed Rahane to start the 16th over, by which time he had carved ten fours and three sixes himself but Mumbai still needed another 65 to win. Seeing the hefty requirement, Suryansh Shedge went 4, 6, 6, 6 off Mandar Mahale to pick up 24 runs off the 17th over. Shivam Dube then started the 18th by clubbing two more sixes, off Parwani, to all but kill the contest.
That Vidarbha had 221 on the board was down to half-centuries from Atharva Taide and Apoorv Wankhade, who added 81 for the third wicket. Vidarbha were 100 for 2 after ten overs - by then, Taide had reached his fifty - before both batters smashed 46 off the next four overs. Atharva Ankolekar then trapped Taide in front for 66, and Shedge bowled Wankhede for 51, but Shubham Dubey (43 off 19 balls), Mahale (13 off 5) and Jitesh Sharma (11 off six) blasted 54 off the final three overs.
By the time the game was done, a total of 39 fours and 22 sixes had been smacked in Alur.
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Mumbai Innings
Player NameRB
PP Shaw
caught4926
AM Rahane
caught8445
SS Iyer
caught55
SA Yadav
lbw97
S Dube
not out3722
Suryansh Shedge
not out3612
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 1)
Total224(4 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
