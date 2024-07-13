Matches (20)
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Birmingham, July 12, 2024, Vitality Blast
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
(17/17 ov) 187/6
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears
(15.2/17 ov, T:188) 132

Worcs won by 55 runs

Matthew Waite's 34-run over sets Worcestershire up for rapid victory

Birmingham Bears condemned to 55-run defeat after stellar allround display

ECB Reporters Network
12-Jul-2024 • 41 mins ago
Matthew Waite in action for Worcestershire, June 7, 2024

Matthew Waite in action for Worcestershire  •  Getty Images

Worcestershire 187 for 6 (Kashif 46, Briggs 2-25) beat Birmingham 132 (Mousley 68, Waite 4-29) by 55 runs
Worcestershire Rapids turned the Vitality Blast North Group table upside-down by beating leaders Birmingham Bears by 55 runs in a rain-reduced 17-overs-per-side match at Edgbaston.
Rapids piled up 187 for 6 thanks to star contributions at either end of their innings. Kashif Ali launched it with a sparkling 46 from 30 balls and Matthew Waite concluded it in spectacular fashion by whacking 34 from the last over by George Garton. Waite, who took 5 for 21 against Leicestershire Foxes the previous evening, blasted 36 not out from eight balls.
The Bears' reply never recovered from losing both openers for ducks and closed on 132 all out from 15.2 overs. Only Dan Mousley (68 off 44) threatened for long against a well-focused attack led by Waite (four for 29) and Tom Taylor (3 for 27).
Back-to-back wins have retained the Rapids' sliver of hope of qualification for the knockout stage. The Bears remain very strongly placed but a third defeat in 11 games leaves them with plenty still to do to seal a home quarter-final.
The Rapids chose to bat but lost Ed Pollock to the third ball when he pulled Zak Foulkes to mid-on where Sam Hain dived low to take his 71st T20 catch. Kashif got the innings going with an audacious six over mid-wicket off Garton and added 56 in 32 balls with Josh Cobb before the latter chipped Moeen Ali to extra cover. Kashif collected 30 of his 46 runs in fours and sixes but departed furious at himself for nicking a wide long hop from Moeen to the wicketkeeper.
Former Bears batter Adam Hose has a lot of happy history at Edgbaston, having scored over 1000 T20 runs there, but added only eight before hammering Danny Briggs to extra cover. When Briggs struck again three balls later, Gareth Roderick top-edging a sweep, the Rapids had lost three wickets in ten balls at a time when they needed to accelerate.
The acceleration then came, first from Nathan Smith who socked 33 off 16 balls in a stand of 52 in 28 balls with Brookes (30 not out, 19) and then Waite who left Garton head-in-hands after peppering the leg side boundary with 6-4-6-6-6-6 in the final over.
The Rapids' attack was deprived of Smith, who ended his innings with a runner after damaging a hamstring, but the Bears' reply started shabbily as both openers bagged blobs. Taylor's first ball was a wide, then his second was a searing inswinger which bowled Alex Davies. Rob Yates spooned a return catch to Cobb. When Hain chopped Waite on to his stumps, the Bears were 18 for 3.
Mousley batted with aplomb on his way to a 34-ball half-century but support for him was fleeting. Moeen was bowled, swishing across the line, by Waite and Chris Benjamin's counter-attack (21 in eight balls) was ended by an excellent catch on the long off rope by Taylor. Jake Bethell sliced Taylor to deep cover and 56 from the last two overs proved slightly too tall an order for the lower order as Waite rounded off his great day with wickets from successive balls to end the game.
Bears Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AL Davies
bowled01
RM Yates
caught02
DR Mousley
run out6844
SR Hain
bowled148
MM Ali
bowled1615
CG Benjamin
caught218
JG Bethell
caught78
ZGF Foulkes
bowled12
GHS Garton
bowled02
DR Briggs
not out41
JB Lintott
lbw01
Extras(w 1)
Total132(10 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1163141.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DERBS1155110.452
DURH115511-0.583
LEICS1145100.113
YORKS1156100.057
WORCS11386-0.454
NOTTS10266-2.159
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1071161.572
SUSS1073140.434
ESSEX1164130.278
SOM1054111.157
GLOUC115511-0.003
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS10257-0.707
MIDDX11267-1.717
KENT11386-0.548
Full Table