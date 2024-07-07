Matches (16)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (2)
TNPL (2)
T20 Blast (6)
RHF Trophy (3)
MLC (1)
RESULT
North Group, Chesterfield, July 07, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
130/9
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(15/20 ov, T:131) 131/3

Derbyshire won by 7 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Alex Thomson's three-wicket blitz leaves Yorkshire on the floor

David Lloyd anchors run-chase after top-order implosion from visitors

ECB Reporters Network
07-Jul-2024 • 40 mins ago
David Lloyd top-scored with 41 off 22 balls, Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, Vitality Blast, Wantage Road, May 30, 2024

David Lloyd drove Derbyshire's run-chase  •  Getty Images

Derbyshire 131 for 3 (Lloyd 50) beat Yorkshire 130 for 9 (Ferreira 44, Thomson 3-26) by seven wickets
Alex Thomson took three wickets in an over to put Derbyshire Falcons on course for a crushing seven-wicket Vitality Blast victory over Yorkshire Vikings in front of a 5,200 sell-out crowd at Chesterfield.
Vikings collapsed to 21 for 5 on a ground where they have now lost their last seven T20 games and although Donovan Ferreira made 44 off 32 balls, they could only manage 130 for nine.
On a two-paced pitch, Thomson's off-spin claimed 3 for 26 and Pakistan pace ace Mohammad Amir took 2 for 23 while skipper Samit Patel conceded only 15 from his four overs.
Falcons made short work of chasing down the target with skipper David Lloyd scoring 50 off 32 balls and Wayne Madsen a composed unbeaten 30 to take the home side to 131 for 3 in 15 overs.
After heavy rain in the morning delayed the start by 30 minutes, Vikings started disastrously losing three wickets to Thomson in the second over.
Dawid Malan sliced the first ball he faced to gully, Adam Lyth drove straight to cover and Shan Masood was stumped after he came down the pitch to play through the offside.
It got even worse for Yorkshire in the next over when Amir pinned James Wharton in front with a yorker to reduce the visitors to 10 for 4
Vikings hopes of setting any sort of competitive score rested with Ferreira who survived a difficult swirling catch to Lloyd running back from short third man off Zak Chappell when he was on four.
Chappell took a stunning catch in the next over when he plucked the ball one-handed at point to remove George Hill which left the Vikings in danger of falling short of their lowest T20 total of 68 made on the same ground last year.
Ferreira drove and pulled Pat Brown for two fours to take the visitors to 52 for 5 after 10 overs and put a dent in Thomson's figures by pulling him for the first six of the innings.
That drop was starting to look costly when he mistimed a cut at Luis Reece low to point and although Matt Revis and Jordan Thompson both cleared the ropes in a Madsen over that cost 14, Revis pulled Amir to deep square leg and Dom Bess skied Chappell to mid-wicket.
Thompson pulled Amir for six but Brown conceded only three from the final over to leave Falcons chasing a modest target.
Vikings needed early wickets to have any chance but Masood dropped Aneurin Donald at mid off in the first over from Bess.
Donald put a dent in the target before he drove Revis to mid on and Reece struck two sixes to take Falcons to 50 in the fourth over.
Reece miscued a drive off Ben Cliff to long on but at the end of the powerplay, Falcons were 68 for 2 and well on their way.
Lloyd was intent on finishing it quickly, hitting five fours and a six from the first 13 balls he faced as he cruised to 50 from only 31 deliveries.
Thompson yorked him in the 14th over but by then it was too late and Falcons wrapped up victory with five overs to spare to boost their hopes of making the quarter-finals.
David LloydAlex ThomsonDonovan FerreiraYorkshireDerbyshireYorkshire vs DerbyshireT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Derbyshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AHT Donald
caught2213
LM Reece
caught2310
DL Lloyd
bowled5032
WL Madsen
not out3033
SR Patel
not out12
Extras(lb 3, w 2)
Total131(3 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1063131.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DURH105411-0.506
DERBS1055100.452
LEICS1044100.216
YORKS10468-0.091
NOTTS10266-2.159
WORCS10284-0.582
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR961141.614
SUSS963120.358
SOM1054111.157
ESSEX1054110.174
GLOUC1054110.161
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS9247-0.639
KENT9366-0.458
MIDDX10165-2.249
Full Table