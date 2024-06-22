Matches (16)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), Canterbury, June 21, 2024, Vitality Blast
Kent FlagKent
156/7
Essex FlagEssex
(15/20 ov, T:157) 157/5

Essex won by 5 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)

Kent slump again as Pepper fires Essex chase

Home side lose fifth game in a row after stuttering effort with the bat

ECB Reporters Network
21-Jun-2024 • 56 mins ago
Michael Pepper reverse-sweeps during his half-century, Somerset vs Essex, Vitality Blast, Taunton, June 4, 2023

Michael Pepper smacked 76 from 42 balls  •  Getty Images

Essex 157 for 5 (Pepper 76, Gilchrist 3-46) beat Kent 156 for 7 (Billings 38, Critchley 2-28) by five wickets
Essex condemned Kent Spitfires to a fifth consecutive Vitality Blast defeat on Friday night as they cruised to a five-wicket win at Canterbury.
Simon Harmer, Ben Allison and Matt Critchley all claimed two wickets as Kent were limited to 156 for 7, Sam Billings the highest scorer with 38. It never looked like being enough on a typically batter-friendly St Lawrence wicket and Michael Pepper blasted 76 from 42 balls as the visitors coasted home with five overs to spare, finishing on 157 for 5.
Essex chose to bowl and got Daniel Bell-Drummond for 10, Allison duping him into a false shot that looped to Pepper at deep backward point. Zak Crawley had made 20 when he hit Critchley to Allison on the deep midwicket boundary and the umpires ruled his foot wasn't in contact with the rope as he took a juggling catch.
Tawanda Muyeye hit Simon Harmer back over his head for six but was bowled off the next ball for 18, giving Harmer his first Blast wicket of the season.
Joey Evison went for 7, swatting Paul Walter to Allison at mid-off, but the real prize was Billings, who hit Critchley almost vertically before Luc Benkenstein took a steepling catch.
Marcus O'Riordan made 20 from 11 before playing on to Harmer, Allison bowled Beyers Swanepoel for 2 and it was left to Harry Finch to milk what he could from the tail, finishing on 24 not out.
The Essex innings was just an over old when the umpires took the players off because the sun was apparently "too bright" prompting the DJ to play "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves.
They were almost at the rope when a cloud appeared and they were called back. Adam Rossington lasted just three more balls before he chipped Xavier Bartlett to Nathan Gilchrist.
A second light delay followed before Gilchrist had Dean Elgar caught by O'Riordan for 7, leading to an eventful Jordan Cox cameo against his former county. He walked out to a mixture of booing and applause and responded with three successive fours off Bartlett. He then dumped Gilchrist for consecutive sixes, only to sky his next ball to Billings, falling for an eight-ball 26 and walking off to cries of "Judas" and worse from an unforgiving handful of home fans.
After nine overs it was 99 for 3 and the win predictor suggested Essex were 99% likely to win. That was absurd as Walter immediately holed out to Matt Parkinson and was caught by an inrushing Bartlett for 15, but Pepper was playing with such ease that any realistic home hopes had faded long before swished at Evison and Parkinson couldn't cling on at short third man.
With fans streaming for the exits Gilchrist had Pepper caught on the boundary by Finch, leaving Critchley to score the winning runs with an inside edge that went for four.
Essex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AM Rossington
caught45
D Elgar
caught711
MS Pepper
caught7642
JM Cox
caught268
PI Walter
caught1611
MJJ Critchley
not out1613
CWJ Allison
not out11
Extras(nb 2, w 9)
Total157(5 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS862121.061
LANCS853101.231
LEICS84390.302
NHNTS8439-0.433
DURH8439-0.799
YORKS84480.196
DERBS83560.215
NOTTS8255-1.506
WORCS8264-0.556
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR861131.614
SUSS862120.545
SOM853101.340
ESSEX853100.394
GLOUC84390.209
HANTS8246-0.639
GLAM8255-1.434
KENT8264-0.541
MIDDX8163-2.249
Full Table