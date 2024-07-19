Matches (16)
Lancashire vs Northants, North Group at Manchester, T20 Blast, Jul 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Manchester, July 19, 2024, Vitality Blast
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|19 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 Blast News
Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt lead Lancashire romp to quarter-finals
England duo star on county return after Luke Wood mops up resistance with three wickets
Labuschagne subjects Kent to South Group's wooden spoon
Glamorgan claim consolation win thanks to unbeaten 50 from Australia international
Lancashire bring in Dockrell to circumvent ECB's 'Bravo Rule'
Ireland allrounder can provide knockout cover for Chris Green if he plays this week
Crane makes Glamorgan loan move permanent with three-year deal
Once-capped Test legspinner leaves Hampshire after limited red-ball opportunities
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|12
|9
|3
|18
|1.259
|LANCS
|13
|7
|3
|17
|1.273
|LEICS
|13
|6
|5
|14
|0.179
|NHNTS
|12
|6
|4
|14
|-0.318
|YORKS
|13
|6
|6
|13
|0.085
|DURH
|13
|6
|6
|13
|-0.413
|DERBS
|12
|5
|6
|11
|0.195
|WORCS
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.203
|NOTTS
|13
|2
|9
|6
|-1.981