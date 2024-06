Middlesex had an unlikely chase of 80 in six overs after Essex reached 129 for 4 in the 13th

Jordan Cox was 31 not out from 19 when the rain curtailed Essex's innings • Getty Images

Essex 129 for 4 (Cox 31*, Elgar 28) beat Middlesex 63 for 2 (Holden 41*, Walter 2-16) by 16 runs (DLS method)

Essex Eagles claimed their third successive Vitality Blast victory after overcoming Middlesex by 16 runs in their heavily rain-affected South Group game at Lord's.

The visitors reached 129 for 4 after 12.4 overs, with Jordan Cox unbeaten on 31 from 19 balls when a heavy downpour enveloped the ground.

Middlesex's target was revised to 143 from 12 overs - and subsequently 80 from six after another rain stoppage, but that unlikely equation proved beyond their reach.

Despite a valiant effort by Max Holden , who hammered an undefeated 41 from 24, the home side fell short on 63 for two.

After an initial 25-minute delay due to earlier showers, Adam Rossington immediately set about Middlesex's bowling in the powerplay with two sizzling cover boundaries off Tom Helm.

Rossington bludgeoned his way to 20 before slicing Noah Cornwell into the hands of deep third and the young left-armer, who took 2 for 29, also castled Michael Pepper (23 from 12), swinging across the line.

Dean Elgar (28 from 17) was next to depart, with Luke Hollman taking a skier off his own bowling, but Cox looked assured straight away, dispatching his first ball for four with a classy straight drive.

Although Ryan Higgins bowled Walter around his legs, pinpoint placement brought Cox successive boundaries off Blake Cullen and he also launched Hollman into the grandstand before rain returned, resulting in a delay of more than an hour.

When the pitch covers were eventually removed, Holden and Stephen Eskinazi had barely taken guard when another heavy shower descended and the players left the field without a ball being bowled.

The equation morphed into 80 from six overs when the game's final instalment began and Eskinazi did his best to sustain Middlesex's pursuit, hitting successive Shane Snater balls for four and six.