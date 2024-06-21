Matches (19)
T20 World Cup (4)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
T20 Blast (13)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), Lord's, June 20, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Surrey FlagSurrey
185/9
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(20 ov, T:186) 129/8

Surrey won by 56 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Sean Abbott five-for leads Surrey to crushing win over Middlesex

Luke Hollman's career-best 5 for 16 in the format to no avail at Lord's

ECB Reporters Network
20-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Sean Abbott ripped through Middlesex's batting, Middlesex vs Surrey, Vitality Blast, Lord's, June 20, 2024

Sean Abbott ripped through Middlesex's batting  •  Getty Images

Surrey 185 for 9 (Curran 48, Evans 41, Hollman 5-16) beat Middlesex 129 for 8 (Davies 35, Abbott 5-18) by 56 runs
Sean Abbott's 5 for 18, including wickets with successive balls led the way as Surrey crushed London rivals Middlesex by 56 runs at Lord's to return to the top of the South Group table.
The Aussie seamer mixed slower balls with great yorkers to expose the home side's fragile batting and ensure they were never in the hunt for a victory target of 186.
Abbott's wasn't the only five-wicket haul of the night with Luke Hollman taking a career-best 5-16 in the format, including three in one over, but Tom Curran (48 from 28) and Laurie Evans (41 from 20) steered Surrey to a challenging 185 for 9 despite the Middlesex leg-spinner's heroics.
For Middlesex defeat was their 13th in a row at home in the Blast, a run now stretching back more than two years.
Dom Sibley, dropped on nought by Martin Andersson, soon departed lbw for 5 after Surrey were invited to bat, but thereafter Dan Lawrence and Laurie Evans dominated the remainder of the powerplay for the visitors.
Evans was particularly belligerent, upper-cutting one from Henry Brookes over the ropes before bludgeoning Tom Helm over mid-on for a second six. Lawrence was more classical, creaming one for four through the covers and cutting to good effect.
The introduction of Hollman though changed the landscape. The leg-spinner began the fightback, pinning Evans lbw attempting to sweep one off the stumps before causing skipper Ollie Pope to sky one to extra cover in his next over.
He wasn't done there producing a trio of wickets in his third over - and it might have been more. Lawrence found the hands of Helm at long-on, while Rory Burns should have been stumped first ball, Jack Davies fumbling the chance, but the wicketkeeper atoned two balls later when Surrey's red-ball skipper was undone by a googly. And Hollman capped a magical over, trapping Jamie Smith, a man with a strike-rate of 210 this season, lbw.
The Brown caps had stumbled to 106 for 6, but Curran remained and counter-attacked fiercely. Three times the allrounder cleared the ropes with Brookes the bowler to suffer most, though the former Warwickshire quick gained some recompense when Curran holed out two short of 50 in the last over.
Chasing 186, Andersson perished early caught in the deep off Abbott and when he removed Stephen Eskinazi and Holden with the last two balls of the powerplay, the latter for a first-ball duck, undone by a yorker, the rate was already over 10.
Leus Du Plooy, recovered from a virus, fell in the next over to Curran and the hosts, dismissed for a worst ever score of 78 in the format nine days earlier, were staring at defeat once more at 41 for 4.
Davies (35) cracked Abbott's hat-trick ball through mid-on for four, but the usually explosive Ryan Higgins was trapped in front later in the over.
At the other end, Curran was forced out of the attack after being struck on the arm, but Hollman was unable to repeat his heroics with the ball bat in hand and Davies became Abbott's fifth victim as the visitors won comfortably.
Sean AbbottLuke HollmanTom CurranLaurie EvansSurreyMiddlesexSurrey vs MiddlesexT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Middlesex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SS Eskinazi
caught2319
MK Andersson
caught119
JL du Plooy
caught69
MDE Holden
bowled01
RF Higgins
lbw711
JLB Davies
caught3530
LBK Hollman
lbw46
TG Helm
not out2627
HJH Brookes
caught57
BC Cullen
not out14
Extras(lb 3, nb 6, w 2)
Total129(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS752101.465
BEARS64280.450
LEICS74380.337
NHNTS64280.223
DURH7337-0.960
DERBS73460.311
YORKS63360.230
WORCS7254-0.472
NOTTS7153-1.841
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SOM752101.654
SUR64190.841
SUSS64280.405
ESSEX6336-0.291
HANTS6226-0.466
GLOUC62350.145
GLAM6235-0.986
KENT62440.028
MIDDX7153-2.153
Full Table