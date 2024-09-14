Matches (9)
Somerset vs Gloucs, Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Birmingham, September 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
Somerset FlagSomerset
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Gloucs chose to field

Match centre Ground time: 18:38
Comms: Andrew Miller

6.28pm The atmosphere at Edgbaston is hotting up. "Wonderwall" is belting out in the Hollies. This place is going to pop come the climax. Which is why Edgbaston is unbeatable as the annual home of this day.

Vinod Rajpal: "Gut feeling that Somerset will defend the title as they did last year winning by 14 runs....what say Mr Andrew !" I'd agree that Somerset are favourites, but Gloucestershire have won two low-scoring contests in a row on this ground to reach the final. They couldn't have asked for a better surface for their methods.

Jack: "As someone from Devon I can confirm that Gloucestershire is most certainly not South West, it is Midlands, and Somerset is barely South West. Somerset is quite urban compared to Devon and Cornwall and Gloucestershire even more so" Well, they are jolly rowdy rivals, and if everyone are arguing before a ball is bowled, then so much the better!

6.18pm Gloucestershire win the toss and bowl

"That worked well for us in the semi, we want to put them under pressure," says Jack Taylor. "It's a shoot-off, whoever plays best will win the title. Payne bowled quality, hopefully the same again from him. This wicket suits our style, hopefully we can play the conditions better than Somerset."

Lewis Gregory would have bowled first but isn't too fussed. "Been playing a few boardgames, physio ... taking the mind off. We spoke about back-to-back pre-season, it's never been done, fingers crossed we can put in a performance."

Same team for both, though Somerset might conceivably have been tempted by Jack Leach given the turn we've seen so far.

Somerset: 1 James Rew (wk), 2 Will Smeed, 3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 4 Tom Abell, 5 Sean Dickson, 6 Lewis Gregory (capt), 7 Ben Green, 8 Craig Overton, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Josh Davey, 11 Jake Ball

Gloucestershire 1 Miles Hammond, 2 Cameron Bancroft, 3 James Bracey (wk), 4 Ollie Price, 5 Jack Taylor (capt), 6 Ben Charlesworth, 7 Tom Price, 8 Matt Taylor, 9 Josh Shaw, 10 David Payne, 11 Tom Smith

Rog K: "Vic Marks, ex-Somerset and now a commentator, always used to say that the West Country began at Taunton and did not include Gloucestershire. Shame that Devon and Cornwall didn't make it to finals day." Well, he would say that wouldn't he? Personally speaking, coming from Dorset, they are all further West than I ever cared to venture!

6.10pm Alrite me'luvver... how's the heart rate? There's going to be some serious cider consumption over the coming three and a bit hours, as Somerset and Gloucestershire go hammer-and-tongs in a West Country derby for the Vitality Blast title!

One way or the other, history will be made. But will it be Somerset becoming the first team to land back-to-back Blast titles, and the first leg of a not-inconceivable domestic treble... or will it be Gloucestershire breaking their hoodoo to lift the trophy for the very first time? We will find out soon enough. The toss is imminent, stay tuned!

FIrst though, a quick reminder of how we ended up here. First, it was Somerset's great escape against Surrey, with Sean Dickson and James Rew turning a scoreline of 7 for 3 on its head.

Then, some four hours later, Gloucestershire routed Sussex in no uncertain terms, a romp to victory with 38 balls left unused, as Cameron Bancroft and James Bracey finished the job that their bowlers had started.

Dezz: "Probably already been mentioned... but us this the 3rd year in a row it's been an all South line up at Finals day? What happened to the Northern powerhouse?" I blame the cancellation of HS2...

batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Kohler-Cadmore
10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 146.85 SR
SR Dickson
10 M • 204 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 144.68 SR
CT Bancroft
10 M • 276 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 124.88 SR
MAH Hammond
10 M • 247 Runs • 27.44 Avg • 123.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Gregory
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 13.28 SR
JT Ball
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 19.2 SR
DA Payne
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 13.76 SR
MD Taylor
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 17.23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
SOM
GLOUC
Player
Role
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
James Rew 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sean Dickson 
Top order Batter
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Josh Davey 
Bowler
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossGloucestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-21.55
Match days14 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
TV Umpire
England
Paul Baldwin
Reserve Umpire
England
Ben Debenham
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
Vitality Blast

North Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
