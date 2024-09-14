Somerset vs Gloucs, Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Somerset
W
W
L
W
W
Gloucs
L
W
W
W
W
6.28pm The atmosphere at Edgbaston is hotting up. "Wonderwall" is belting out in the Hollies. This place is going to pop come the climax. Which is why Edgbaston is unbeatable as the annual home of this day.
Vinod Rajpal: "Gut feeling that Somerset will defend the title as they did last year winning by 14 runs....what say Mr Andrew !" I'd agree that Somerset are favourites, but Gloucestershire have won two low-scoring contests in a row on this ground to reach the final. They couldn't have asked for a better surface for their methods.
Jack: "As someone from Devon I can confirm that Gloucestershire is most certainly not South West, it is Midlands, and Somerset is barely South West. Somerset is quite urban compared to Devon and Cornwall and Gloucestershire even more so" Well, they are jolly rowdy rivals, and if everyone are arguing before a ball is bowled, then so much the better!
6.18pm Gloucestershire win the toss and bowl
"That worked well for us in the semi, we want to put them under pressure," says Jack Taylor. "It's a shoot-off, whoever plays best will win the title. Payne bowled quality, hopefully the same again from him. This wicket suits our style, hopefully we can play the conditions better than Somerset."
Lewis Gregory would have bowled first but isn't too fussed. "Been playing a few boardgames, physio ... taking the mind off. We spoke about back-to-back pre-season, it's never been done, fingers crossed we can put in a performance."
Same team for both, though Somerset might conceivably have been tempted by Jack Leach given the turn we've seen so far.
Somerset: 1 James Rew (wk), 2 Will Smeed, 3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 4 Tom Abell, 5 Sean Dickson, 6 Lewis Gregory (capt), 7 Ben Green, 8 Craig Overton, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Josh Davey, 11 Jake Ball
Gloucestershire 1 Miles Hammond, 2 Cameron Bancroft, 3 James Bracey (wk), 4 Ollie Price, 5 Jack Taylor (capt), 6 Ben Charlesworth, 7 Tom Price, 8 Matt Taylor, 9 Josh Shaw, 10 David Payne, 11 Tom Smith
Rog K: "Vic Marks, ex-Somerset and now a commentator, always used to say that the West Country began at Taunton and did not include Gloucestershire. Shame that Devon and Cornwall didn't make it to finals day." Well, he would say that wouldn't he? Personally speaking, coming from Dorset, they are all further West than I ever cared to venture!
6.10pm Alrite me'luvver... how's the heart rate? There's going to be some serious cider consumption over the coming three and a bit hours, as Somerset and Gloucestershire go hammer-and-tongs in a West Country derby for the Vitality Blast title!
One way or the other, history will be made. But will it be Somerset becoming the first team to land back-to-back Blast titles, and the first leg of a not-inconceivable domestic treble... or will it be Gloucestershire breaking their hoodoo to lift the trophy for the very first time? We will find out soon enough. The toss is imminent, stay tuned!
FIrst though, a quick reminder of how we ended up here. First, it was Somerset's great escape against Surrey, with Sean Dickson and James Rew turning a scoreline of 7 for 3 on its head.
Then, some four hours later, Gloucestershire routed Sussex in no uncertain terms, a romp to victory with 38 balls left unused, as Cameron Bancroft and James Bracey finished the job that their bowlers had started.
Dezz: "Probably already been mentioned... but us this the 3rd year in a row it's been an all South line up at Finals day? What happened to the Northern powerhouse?" I blame the cancellation of HS2...
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Gloucestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-21.55
|Match days
|14 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Gloucestershire romp to West Country final as Sussex are swept aside
Dickson, Rew turn tables on Surrey as Somerset romp to Blast final
Underdogs Sussex hit Finals Day with ambition as renaissance season reaches climax
David Payne hopes powerplay 'super-strength' can propel Gloucestershire to Blast glory
Vitality Blast
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|14
|10
|4
|20
|1.308
|NHNTS
|14
|8
|4
|18
|-0.151
|LANCS
|14
|7
|4
|17
|1.109
|DURH
|14
|7
|6
|15
|-0.325
|LEICS
|14
|6
|6
|14
|-0.119
|DERBS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|0.112
|YORKS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|-0.035
|WORCS
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.192
|NOTTS
|14
|3
|9
|8
|-1.699