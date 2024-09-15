Gloucestershire break Blast hoodoo in style with eight-wicket rout of Somerset

Gloucestershire 129 for 2 (Hammond 58*, Bancroft 53) beat Somerset 124 (Gregory 53, M Taylor 3-18, Payne 3-27) by eight wickets

Gloucestershire claimed their maiden T20 title, and West Country bragging rights into the bargain, as they crushed defending champions Somerset in a one-sided Blast final at Edgbaston. An eight-wicket margin of victory, sealed by Ollie Price's six over long-on with 30 balls to spare, told the story as Gloucestershire marched to their first piece of silverware since 2015.

It was a night of many heroes for Gloucestershire. Miles Hammond 's unbeaten 58 from 41 led them home, having put on a raucous century stand with Cameron Bancroft , after the bowlers had blown Somerset away. David Payne , Gloucestershire's stalwart attack leader, capped a remarkable campaign with 3 for 27 to take his tally to 33 and equal Alfonso Thomas' longstanding record for an English T20 season. Matt Taylor , with 29 wickets himself, was the catalyst as he picked off three of Somerset's top four on the way to figures of 3 for 18.

For the second Finals Day running, all four teams came from the South Group. Gloucestershire arrived as the underdogs, having squeaked through in fourth place on net run-rate - but after seeing off Birmingham Bears on their own patch in the quarter-final, they returned to Edgbaston to demolish Sussex in the second semi, then took apart their cider country rivals with another inspired bowling performance. Somerset's bid to become the first team to successfully defend the Blast title fell at the final hurdle, hopes of a domestic treble brusquely shelved in the process.

Gloucestershire's success was made all the more poignant by the presence of club president, David "Syd" Lawrence, the former England fast bowler who was diagnosed earlier this year with motor neurone disease. It was also a rousing performance from a county who have had their struggles, facing financial insecurity and battling in the wrong half of Division Two in the County Championship. But Mark Alleyne, in his first season back as head coach, has steered a side featuring eight homegrown players to a memorable T20 success.

Chasing the dream

Somerset's wicket-taking prowess was behind their 2023 victory, when they defended 145 in the final against Essex. But they were even lighter on runs this time around and could not conjure the early breakthroughs required to jangle Gloucestershire nerves.

Bancroft drove his third ball, from Craig Overton, through the covers, launched the same bowler over long-on in the third over and then ramped Josh Davey all the way for six at the start of the fourth. Lewis Gregory , whose half-century carried the fight as one of only three Somerset players to reach double-figures, brought himself into the attack for the final over of the powerplay and was promptly dispatched for three boundaries as Gloucestershire raced to 49 for 0.

Gloucestershire had twice beaten Somerset when chasing during the group stage but both of those games were helter-skelter affairs. This was clinical, though not entirely business-like, as Hammond channelled the mood in the Hollies Stand by belting Jake Ball and Roelof van der Merwe for sixes to speed Gloucestershire towards their target.

Bancroft struck van der Merwe for back-to-back fours to raise a 39-ball half-century, before Hammond went to the mark from 36 balls in the following over, clouting Ben Green over long-on for another serene six. No team had ever won the T20 final by a ten-wicket margin and Somerset saved themselves from that ignominy by dismissing Bancroft and James Bracey. But the result was already in the post.

Taylor-made start for Gloucs

Somerset were looking not only to make history by winning back-to-back T20 titles, but become the first team since Worcestershire in 2018 to lift the trophy after coming through the first semi-final. Having been inserted, Somerset got off to a decent start - certainly better than the 7 for 3 after 2.1 overs they managed earlier in the day - as Payne's first two overs cost 19, only to come unstuck against Gloucestershire's other left-armer.

Matt Taylor is less heralded than Payne but barely less effective, and he struck three times in his first two overs. His first ball induced a slash to backward point from Will Smeed, before a clever change of pace saw Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who had hit Payne for two sixes in the previous over, miscue high into the off side. When James Rew, in the third T20 knock of his professional career, punched uppishly to the diving Bancroft at short cover, Taylor had startling figures of 3 for 7.

Three down at the end of the powerplay, things got worse for Somerset. Sean Dickson had been their matchwinner in the semi - and top-scored in both games at last year's Finals Day - but departed for a golden duck this time around, missing a reverse-sweep at Ollie Price's second delivery. Somerset were 42 for 4 and up against it.

Gregory can't soothe Somerset Payne

In the absence of Dickson, Gregory stepped into the firefighter role. He and Tom Abell ticked over initially, taking the score to 63 for 4 at halfway, before the captain began to play some shots in an attempt to give Somerset something defendable. The left-arm spin of Tom Smith was targeted, Gregory clubbing six straight back down the ground before lofting the next ball over extra cover. Abell was less successful taking the aerial route, however, as he drove Tom Price down the throat of long-on to end a stand worth 44.

Gregory continued to carry a threat, again clearing the ropes off Smith before a swivel-pull off Tom Price took Somerset's innings into three figures. But the return of Payne to bowl the 16th over tipped the scales in Gloucestershire's direction again - two consecutive slower deliveries accounting for Ben Green and Craig Overton leaving the defending champions up the River Rea without a paddle at 105 for 7. In the process, Payne overtook Hampshire's Chris Wood as the most-prolific seamer in the history of English domestic T20.