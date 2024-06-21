Matches (19)
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Leeds, June 20, 2024, Vitality Blast
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
173/8
Lancashire FlagLancashire
(20 ov, T:174) 166/8

Yorkshire won by 7 runs

Player Of The Match
61 (41)
shan-masood
Shan Masood, Joe Root in the runs as Yorkshire claim Roses spoils

Skipper survives bizarre no-ball reprieve to top-score with 61 in seven-run win

ECB Reporters Network
20-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shan Masood flicks into the leg side, Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire, Vitality Blast, Derby, June 3, 2022

Shan Masood flicks into the leg side  •  Getty Images

Yorkshire 173 for 8 (Masood 61, Root 43) beat Lancashire 166 for 8 (Jennings 46) by seven runs
Yorkshire Vikings won a home Roses match for the second season running, successfully defending a 174 target to beat Vitality Blast pacesetters Lancashire at Headingley by seven runs.
A typically pulsating clash on a pitch suiting pace off saw the pendulum swing back and forth but decisively the Vikings' way as Lightning slipped from 67 for two in the eighth over to 88 for five in the 11th and later finishing on 166 for eight.
Home captain Shan Masood underpinned Yorkshire's 173 for eight with 61 off 41 balls, while England's Joe Root contributed 43 off 33 - they shared 104 for the fourth wicket. Later, off-spinner Dom Bess struck twice, including the scalp of Keaton Jennings for 46 to start that aforementioned mini collapse.
Yorkshire won for the fourth time in seven, while the North Group leaders lost their third game in eight.
Off-spinner Chris Green was the pick of Lancashire's bowlers with two for 21, while pacer Saqib Mahmood struck three times.
Yorkshire's innings, having elected to bat, can be best summed up as Lancashire started and finished well but the hosts dominated the middle through Masood and Root.
Vikings lost openers Adam Lyth lbw to Green's first ball and Dawid Malan caught at midwicket off a top-edged pull against Mahmood - 23 for two in the third over.
But Root guided back-to-back boundaries to third-man and long-leg off Mahmood's pace in the fifth to settle things, and Yorkshire took 43 off the six-over powerplay.
They continued their steady progress until captain Masood pulled George Balderson's seamers over midwicket for the night's first six in the 10th over, at the end of which Yorkshire were 78 for two.
Sixteen came off that over to kick-start the acceleration.
Masood took on the aggressor's role, and by the time he reached his fifty off 33 balls, Vikings were 117 for two in the 14th.
The left-hander was reprieved shortly after, on 58, when he stepped on his own stumps off a Blatherwick no-ball and was run out whilst in mid-pitch seemingly waiting for a dead-ball call. In the end, umpires Lloyd and Middlebrook sided with the Pakistan star (126 for two in the 15th over) who later didn't field.
But Root fell caught at mid-on later in the over before Masood was caught behind down leg off Mahmood in the next, Yorkshire now 131 for four.
And those dismissals were central to an impressive Red Rose recovery, with Green, Blatherwick and Masood all striking again added to a run out as only 49 came off the last six overs for the loss of six wickets.
Yorkshire quick Conor McKerr then had Josh Bohannon caught at mid-on in the second over of the Lightning chase - six for one.
Jennings hit seven fours in nine balls off McKerr and Jordan Thompson in the fourth and fifth overs to take the score to 43 for one.
But off-spinner Bess (two for 26) bowled Luke Wells shortly afterwards.
And when he had Jennings caught at deep mid-wicket, leaving Lancashire 67 for three after eight overs, the Red Rose slide started.
Matty Hurst was lbw reverse sweeping at Dan Moriarty's spin before George Lavelle chipped a return catch to leggie Jafer Chohan - 88 for five in the 11th.
Balderson and Steven Croft tried their best to recover things, but when Root's off-spin bowled the former - 124 for six after 16 - the Lightning's race was all but run.
Thompson, who successfully defended 20 off the last over, struck twice late on.
Lancashire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
LWP Wells
bowled710
JJ Bohannon
caught26
KK Jennings
caught4624
MF Hurst
lbw1515
GID Lavelle
caught158
GP Balderson
bowled1711
SJ Croft
bowled2830
CJ Green
bowled34
JM Blatherwick
not out178
L Wood
not out104
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total166(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS752101.465
BEARS64280.450
LEICS74380.337
NHNTS64280.223
DURH7337-0.960
DERBS73460.311
YORKS63360.230
WORCS7254-0.472
NOTTS7153-1.841
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SOM752101.654
SUR64190.841
SUSS64280.405
ESSEX6336-0.291
HANTS6226-0.466
GLOUC62350.145
GLAM6235-0.986
KENT62440.028
MIDDX7153-2.153
Full Table