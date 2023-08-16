Sam Curran clinches thriller for Invincibles after Will Jacks' all-round show

Oval Invincibles 189 for 4 (Jacks 68, Klaasen 46*) beat London Spirit 187 for 7 (Rossington 61, Jacks 2-22) by two runs

Oval Invincibles completed the double over London Spirit in a dramatic last-ball thriller to win by two runs and move clear at the top of the Men's Hundred table.

Matt Critchley threatened to steal the win for Spirit with an unbeaten 32 off 13 balls before a Sam Curran no-ball from what should have been the final delivery of the game gave Spirit a second chance with three needed. But tailender Chris Wood could not make contact as the hosts defended 189, which owed to some big hitting from Match Hero Will Jacks who clubbed 68 off 42 before claiming 2 for 22.

Heinrich Klaasen also thrashed 46 not out with Curran adding a blistering 35 despite Daryl Mitchell claiming 2 for 16 from 10 balls.

Adam Rossington was instrumental in leading the Spirit chase with four huge sixes as he opened with 61 from 32 balls.

The opening stages of the match were difficult for Invincibles as they failed to score from five balls, before Jason Roy and Jacks found their fluency in a partnership of 79. The visitors ended the stand when Mitchell had Roy caught behind with his first ball and then Jacks was taken in the deep by Zak Crawley.

Klaasen picked up from where Jacks left off as he scored four sixes and he powered Invincibles at the death, while Curran caught the mood of the match before being caught out on the boundary by Mitchell.

With the visitors chasing 189 for the win, the partnership of Crawley and Rossington was influential as they scored 58 for none at the end of the powerplay. Rossington reached his half-century off 22 and while Crawley struggled for his timing Spirit kept rolling as the partnership flourished to reduce the requirement to needing 99 off 55.

Invincibles got their breakthrough as Curran bowled Crawley off the thigh pad before Jacks claimed two quick wickets, including the key scalp of Rossington.

Spirit's chase started to falter with Matthew Wade out for 19 off 15 balls as three wickets went down in eight balls. But Critchley then found his groove, smashing Curran for back-to-back sixes, before Wood slogged Zak Chappell for four to leave Spirit needing 17 off Curran's final set of five.