Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Birmingham Phoenix 84 for 0 (Duckett 43*, Moeen 37*) beat Northern Superchargers 83 (Southee 3-15, Milne 3-20) by 10 wickets

Birmingham Phoenix gave themselves a healthy boost in their quest for the top three with a fantastic win against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Phoenix dominated with the ball, blowing the visitors away for just 83, before knocking off the fastest chase in the history of the The Hundred men's competition thanks to Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali

Northern Superchargers won the toss and chose to bat, with much excitement at the return of England Men's Test captain Ben Stokes

Unfortunately for Stokes, he made an inauspicious start: made to wait 20 deliveries at the non-striker's end before being bowled first ball by one that nipped back through the gate from Tim Southee

Birmingham's Kiwi pace attack set the tone for Phoenix's victory. Southee took a wicket with his first ball to dismiss Matt Short, before Adam Milne got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

Captain Harry Brook attempted to rebuild from 19 for 3, with Adam Hose, but even Brook found the pitch tough going as he succumbed to Chris Wood with the score at 36 for 4 halfway through the Superchargers' innings.

Superchargers' cause wasn't helped by a superb run-out from Duckett to remove Hose 10 balls later. Southee completed his sublime spell with 3 for 15 and his partner Milne 3 for 20 with the visitors bowled out for a meagre 83 - the second-lowest total in the Men's Hundred competition.

Duckett continued from where he left off for Phoenix on Saturday, racing to 43 from 20 balls, alongside opening partner Moeen, who was similarly speedy for his 37 from 21.

Phoenix's 10-wicket win dents Northern Superchargers' hopes of making The Hundred Eliminator, while Moeen's team have put themselves in the mix for the latter stages of the tournament as they leapfrogged their opponents into third after five matches.

Meerkat Match Hero Southee said: "We assessed conditions reasonably quickly and the seamers hit a good length that proved difficult to play. It was a pretty clinical performance all round.

"This is a great team to be a part of and I'm enjoying my time here. That goes a long way, and it is nice to chalk up another win.